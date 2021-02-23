APR 9–25: Irish Classical Theatre Company Presents Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking

The Irish Classical Theatre Company will present the Western New York premiere of Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking as part of their 30th Anniversary Season. This virtual production will run April 9-April 25, 2021.

The Year of Magical Thinking will be available for Pay Per View On-Demand Streaming, April 9th-25th, 2021. Ticket range: $15-$40. For more information, visit www.irishclassical.com or call 716-853-ICTC (4282).

ICTC is again proud to partner with Deaf Access Services, an affiliate of People Inc., to provide both American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreted and Closed Captioning options for viewing. Patrons can choose to view:

Without ASL Interpretation*

With ASL Interpretation*

*Closed Captioning will be available to turn on/off both options at the viewer’s discretion.

“The Year of Magical Thinking” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.

