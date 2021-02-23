Getters publ lcity photo
NEW MUSIC: Houston indie rockers Getters release ‘ROW”

February 23, 2021
With the release of their new single “Row” today, Houston rock band Getters offer a preview of their 6-song EP. Micah Miller (drums), Jerry Nettles (guitars, keys), and Christopher Goodwin (vocals) share nearly two decades of friendship and artistic collaboration.
“We aim to connect with people the best way we know-how,” said Nettles. “Until we’re able to perform in a live setting, our hope is that anyone can listen and relate to a lyric or experience a feeling we felt when writing these songs.“


