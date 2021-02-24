2021 Blu-ray release proves the enduring legacy of Indiana Jones series

Paramount Pictures announces the Blu-ray release of the full library of Indiana Jones movies.

Steven Speilberg’s Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford, began his life in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark. Though pre-release polling showed little audience interest in the film, especially compared to the superhero film Superman II, Raiders of the Lost Ark became the highest-grossing film of 1981, earning approximately $330.5 million worldwide and won 5 Academy Awards.

Many consider Indiana Jones one of the greatest action-adventure characters ever created. Jones continues to influence modern media, too.

Raiders of the Lost Ark is the first film in what would become the Indiana Jones franchise, which includes three more films—Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

A television series titled The Young Indiana Jones was created by ABC television. Hundreds of comic books were written with the Jones character and Indiana Jones video games also flourished,.

There are Indiana Jones theme park attractions, toys, board games, and collectible toys. The United States Library of Congress deemed the movie “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” when they selected it for preservation in the National Film Registry in 1999.

The film led to an increase in students studying archaeology, and many modern archaeologists have cited the film as an inspiration.

The bottom line is Indiana Jones is a well-deserved legend.

