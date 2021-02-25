NEW MUSIC: LA dream pop trio Tashaki Miyaki release album title track ‘CASTAWAY”

Los Angeles’ trio Tashaki Miyaki released their second song & video for their title track “Castaway” off their sophomore album, out April 23rd via Metropolis Records.

“‘Castaway'” said singer/drummer Paige Stark “is about the challenges of romantic love and how we are all bad at it in one way or another. The idea of a castaway in all this is that no one understands the relationship except the people in it, so you really are stuck on an island alone together there, and maybe you make it back to the mainland, and maybe you stay on the island.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



