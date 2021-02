Popular independent country duo Diamond Dixie, Gabriela and Bianca LeDuc,┬árelease their latest music video “Lock It Up.” The video was filmed at Orlando’s famed Icon Park and the concert footage was captured at Tin Roof, one of two music venues in Icon Park.

“‘Lock It Up’ has such an edgy, country-rock feel to it,” said Gabriela. “It’s so different from any of our other originals!”

