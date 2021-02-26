Æ MAK facebook photo
Arts & Culture Featured Music

NEW MUSIC: Creative Dublin artist Æ MAK releases music video “JAMIE”

February 26, 2021
jamiemoses288

Ireland’s future-pop auteur Æ Mak announces their new EP, Class Exercises, out 3/26 via her own label Spacer Records.

The new single “Jamie” fuses Æ Mak’s production prowess with gritty, house party-geared energy.

 

Primal, club-orientated drums contract and expand with a fierce intensity, punctuating the air through which her vocals float. The titular Jamie is none other than Jamie XX. ,

“I made the full song during the production course,”Æ Mak says. “We’d pick tracks that inspire us and one of mine was a Jamie xx song [‘Obvs’]. So, I named it after him and wrote about our fantasy love affair while I’m making tunes down in my dungeon.”


About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: