Most people think that to capture stunning photographs, they need to spend thousands of dollars and buy expensive camera gear.

This is not entirely true!

Post-processing plays a significant role in photography. Photo editing software allows turning typical images into stunning pictures.

Talking about photo editing tools, Affinity Photo is one of the best options out there. Affinity Photo features modern editing features that help photographers a lot.

To give you a better understanding of Affinity Photo, today we are here with an article that takes you through the best photo editing features of Affinity Photo to edit images like a professional.

Top Affinity Photo Features to Edit Images Like A Pro

Use Focus Merging on Macro Shots

It is essential to have sharp edges on the subject when taking macro photographs, to make the shot appealing. There is a feature called “Focus Merge” in the Affinity Photo software that helps you improve the sharpness of the subject on macro shots.

First, you need to capture multiple macro shots of the subject from the same angle and distance.

After importing all the consecutive macro shots into Affinity Photo, you can use the “Focus Merge” tool to stack the images one on another and then wait for the software to do its magic!

The result will have better depth-of-field, improved focus, and sharpness on the image’s main subject.

Utilize the Five “Persona” in Affinity Photo

Most people find it challenging to master photo editing tools because of the extensive set of features. Affinity Photo has a unique approach to solve this issue. The software has divided the entire toolset into five unique workspaces, or “Persona” as they call them.

There is Photo Persona, Develop Persona, Liquify Persona, Tone Mapping Persona, and Export Persona. Thus, at any given moment, you only get to see a necessary set of options and features within the Affinity Photo editor, depending on the particular task that you’re doing.

In the “Photo Persona”, the image will be covered in RGBA/16 format by default. This is also the default Persona that the software runs on and is ideal for people looking for essential editing tools to crop, retouch, warp, brush, etc.

The “Develop Persona” allows users to edit images in RAW RGBA/32 image format, provided the image itself is a RAW image. As there is more information in RAW photos, you get better control over the image’s details, such as the color and tone.

“Liquify Persona” gives you access to tools that create special warping and distortion effects on the image. You can also find useful retouching tools in this Persona.

Then there is the “Tone Mapping Persona”, which helps with the tone-mapping of the images. This feature is better-suited for 32-bit images. However, you can also use the feature on non-HDR 8-bit or 16-bit images as well.

The “Export Persona”, as the name suggests, has tools that help you with saving and exporting the final output image after finishing all the editing tasks.

Use “Inpainting” Tool to Remove Unwanted Subjects/Objects

It is quite common to have unwanted objects & subjects in your photograph, which takes away attention from the actual subject.

The Affinity Photo software features an “Inpainting” tool that allows you to select the area/subject(s) you wish to remove from the image. Thus, helping you to create a cleaner image without distractions.

Final Words

There are many more features within the Affinity Photo editing software that make it the perfect investment for amateur and professional photographers.

Regardless of whether you’re trying to edit photos taken from a digital camera or much-expensive professional gear, Affinity Photo software will help you enhance the image’s look for sure.

