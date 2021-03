Led by emerging lesbian rock star singer Heather Baron-Gracie, Pale Waves made an immediate splash when they debuted on the music scene, hitting the Top 10 on UK Album Chart, winning the NME Under The Radar award, making the BBC Sound of 2018 shortlist, touring with fellow Dirty Hit label mates and mentors The 1975, as well as Muse and The Cure, and a string of key performances as Reading, Leeds, Lollapalooza, and SXSW.

