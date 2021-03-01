NEW MUSIC: Tennessee singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah releases “BLACK MYSELF”

Amythyst Kiah — who Rolling Stone calls one of Americana”s great up-and-coming secrets released lyric video Black Myself, the GRAMMY-nominated song she originally recorded in 2019 with Our Native Daughters (the group includes Amythyst, Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla, and Allison Russell).

Produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Amos Lee, Andrew Bird) and recorded at LAs legendary Sound City Studios, this new version departs from the mid-tempo and largely acoustic original version, amplifying the track’s kinetic tension via stacked vocals and a wash of electric guitar.

