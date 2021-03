“’One with the Gun’ is about the twisted power trip some people seem to be on once they get a piece,” said bass player Jyri Helko. “There are constantly horrific news stories about the consequences of that ”I am the law” attitude happening all over the world way too often. So the statement the song makes is clearly really anti-violent even though the title sounds pretty menacing when you first look at it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...