Patrick Paige II announces his new solo album, If I Fail Are We Still Cool, out 5/21 via Fat Possum. In celebration of the announcement, Patrick shares videos for “So They Say” and “Whisper (Want My Luv)” ft. Steve Lacy, Allen Love, and Durand Bernarr, selected as Annie Mac’s Hottest New Record.

