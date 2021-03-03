CBD oil: benefits, actions and side effects

Cannabidiol products, such as CBD oil, are a natural active ingredient that is now used by more and more people to treat poor sleep, feelings of anxiety, pain, or other complaints.

But if you are new to CBD, today, we are giving you some useful tips and information to enjoy better the many benefits of using the best CBD oils.

CBD oil: effects and benefits for humans

CBD is one of over 100 components of the cannabis plant. Until recently, the active ingredient THC received the only attention – and not because of its healing, but somewhat psychoactive effects.

CBD is different. In a 2016 study, scientists demonstrated the antioxidant, antimicrobial, antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory effects of CBD. The reason that we take a closer look at the resulting benefits of CBD oil.

CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant and then combining the active ingredient with a carrier oil such as coconut oil, MCT oil or hemp oil is mixed. It improves the body’s absorption capacity and leads to many exciting advantages for humans.

The CBD oil top benefits

After more and more people report countless testimonials about better sleep, less anxiety, reduced pain or cured depression, CBD oil is gaining popularity in the health, fitness and wellness industries.

The question we ask ourselves in this article is which of these “effects” are scientifically proven and which are pure marketing myths.

All statements in the following sections are therefore supported by relevant studies, investigations and expert opinions. After reading this article, you can be sure when it makes sense to take CBD oil, and when not.

CBD oil relieves pain

Marijuana has been used to treat chronic pain for more than 3.000 years. Scientists have now officially confirmed the pain- relieving effects of the active ingredient in studies. The positive effect is related to the influence of CBD on the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in humans.

The ECS controls several functions such as hunger, sleep, appetite, immune reactions and your pain perception. So, CBD reduces pain by influencing the activity of your endocannabinoid receptors and the associated neurotransmitters.

Various animal and human studies have shown the pain-relieving effects of CBD oil. Reason enough to use CBD oil against chronic or acute pain.

CBD oil can reduce nausea

Cannabis has been used to relieve nausea and nausea for several centuries. Scientists have now confirmed that the active components of the cannabis plant have such an effect.

Both the intoxicating THC and the non-intoxicating CBD can help you reduce symptoms of nausea and thereby increase your well-being.

An animal study showed that ingestion of CBD oil indirectly activates the somatodendritic 5-HT autoreceptors. It is thereby reducing the feeling of nausea and vomiting.

CBD Oil may reduce diabetes symptoms

A study confirmed the significant positive effects of CBD on symptoms of diabetes in “non-obese” animals.

The study also found that taking CBD led to a significant reduction in the amount of pro-inflammatory cytocytes. Another historical research also showed that CBD was able to reduce symptoms of the disease “insulitis” (an inflammatory infiltration of cells).

A study published in the American Journal of Medicine also validated the effects of CBD on glucose and insulin resistance in humans.

CBD Oil may reduce acne effects

Acne is a condition that affects more than 10 percent of the American population. It seems like CBD oil can help these people!

It is believed that acne is caused by many factors such as genes, bacteria, inflammation under the skin, or the overproduction of sebum.

A study has now found that CBD oil can reduce the production of sebum and at the same time, reduce the formation of cytocytes through its anti-inflammatory effects. As a result, CBD oil can positively influence the visible symptoms of acne.

