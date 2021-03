MARCH Virtual and In-Library Programs and Activities @ the Downtown Central Library Inbox

Coming Up at Central Library & Online, March 8-21, 2021

Tuesday, March 9

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Using Google Drive (virtual: Zoom)

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Dan Hart, “Kleinhans Music Hall at 80” (virtual: Zoom)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Trademark Basics Boot Camp, Module 6: Registration Process Overview (virtual)

Wednesday, March 10

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Google Analytics: Goals and Reports (virtual: Zoom)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Virtual DigiGen (virtual: Zoom)

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Ad Hoc Committee Meeting (virtual: Zoom)

Thursday, March 11

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Free Tax Filing Assistance, Session 1. Register: 858-7198 (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Free Tax Filing Assistance, Session 2. Register: 858-7198 (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting (virtual: Zoom)

Friday, March 12

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM The Path to a Patent, Part VII: Learn How to File Your Patent Application Using EFS-Web (virtual)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Pinocchio Puppet Show (virtual: Facebook)

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM TAG (Teen Advisory Group) (virtual: Zoom)

Saturday, March 13

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Second Saturdays with Young Audiences of WNY: Mama Songs with Annette Daniels Taylor (virtual: Zoom)

Tuesday, March 16

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Intro to Digital Scrapbooking (virtual: Zoom)

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Shane Stephenson, “Larkin Soap Company” (virtual: Zoom)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Trademark Basics Boot Camp, Module 7: Keeping Your Registration Alive (virtual)

Wednesday, March 17

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM Meet the Patent Experts: Class Four (virtual)

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM St. Patrick’s Day Clann Na Cara Irish Dance Performances (on-site: Collections Gallery)

Thursday, March 18

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Free Tax Filing Assistance, Session 1. Register: 858-7198 (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Free Tax Filing Assistance, Session 2. Register: 858-7198 (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Building Youth Financial Capability (virtual)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Meeting (virtual: Zoom)

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM An Evening with Pedal Crush author Scott Harper, a.k.a. Knobs (virtual: Zoom)

Friday, March 19

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Learn About Design Patents (virtual)

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Teen Take and Make Craft Hangout (virtual: Zoom)

Saturday, March 20

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM DNA for Genealogy Research (virtual: Zoom)

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Reader’s Quest Book Group: The Iron Trial by Holly Black. Grades 5-8 (virtual: Zoom)

3:30 PM -5:00 PM Rising Voices Book Group: Darius the Great is Not Okay by Adib Khorram. Grades 9-12 (virtual: Zoom)

See all FREE library programs this month at https://bit.ly/36KRRIO

Central Library Hours

Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Exhibits & Displays

B is for Book: Children’s Stories through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor

The Black Doll Exhibit. Main floor, through March 27

Picturing Women Inventors. Main floor, through March 31

Recognizing Women’s Right to Vote in New York State. Main floor, through March 26

Telling the Story: Enslavement of African People in the United States. Rare Book Room, through March 27

Telling the Buffalo Story. Ring of Knowledge, through March 27

