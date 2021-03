25-year-old singer-songwriter Allison Ponthier has released her debut single, “Cowboy,” today via Interscope Records. The song is today’s Apple Music World First track featured on The Zane Lowe Show. “Cowboy” is both an homage to her Texan roots and a coming-out statement that finds the Brooklynite telling her story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...