NOW HIRING AT ART247 

ART247 is looking for wonderful individuals dedicated to the Arts! Help us immerse Greater Western NY youth and adults in the Arts! We love your support in providing our community with great instruction, exhibitions, and programs! We offer great pay levels for all programming.

ART TEACHER / CRAFT INSTRUCTORS | 2021

We are currently seeking successful, enthusiastic ART TEACHERS and / or CRAFT INSTRUCTORS for multiple positions. The ideal candidate/s will be committed to providing outstanding classroom & workshop instruction, be able to create their own classroom curricula, and organizing unique, memorable events that are of the highest quality. S/he should be passionate about Art/Craft history, techniques, detail oriented, and highly creative. This role also requires excellent leadership skills and the ability to manage classroom environments. If this sounds like an opportunity that excites you, we look forward to hearing from you!

PAINT & SIP ART INSTRUCTORS / TEACHERS / EVENT LEADERS

We are currently seeking successful, enthusiastic PAINT & SIP ART INSTRUCTORS / TEACHERS / EVENT LEADERS for multiple positions. The ideal candidate/s will be committed to providing outstanding classroom & workshop instruction, be able to create their own session artwork & curricula, and organizing unique, memorable events that are of the highest quality. S/he should be passionate about Art/Craft history, techniques, detail-oriented, and highly creative. This role also requires excellent leadership skills and the ability to manage classroom environments. If this sounds like an opportunity that excites you, we look forward to hearing from you!

EVENT PLANNER / COORDINATOR | 2021

We are currently seeking a successful, enthusiastic EVENT PLANNER / COORDINATOR to manage and produce events from conception through to completion. The ideal candidate will be committed to providing outstanding customer service and organizing unique, memorable events that are of the highest quality. S/he should be passionate about hospitality, detail oriented, and highly creative. This role also requires excellent leadership skills and the ability to delegate responsibilities while overseeing the big picture. If this sounds like an opportunity that excites you, we look forward to hearing from you!

EVENT PLANNER / COORDINATOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Familiarity with all stages of planning, design, and production of events.

Ability to successfully managing all elements within time limits and on budget.

Liaise with event sponsors and clients to accurately identify their needs and ensure customer satisfaction.

Ability to conduct market research, gather information, research vendors, and negotiate contracts.

Excellent communication skills, providing feedback and periodic reports to stakeholders.

Commitment to innovation; eagerness to share ideas on how to improve services provided and event quality.

Strong market research skills; identifying event opportunities and generating interest.

Management and oversight skills to manage facilities and all event details including decor, catering, entertainment, guest lists, transportation, venue preparation, special guest requirements, all necessary equipment, promotional and marketing materials, etc.

Commitment to compliance with insurance, legal, health and safety obligations at all times.

Ability to develop teams and secure volunteers.

Team management skills to clearly articulate volunteer requirements and coordinate their activities.

Cooperative attitude and willingness to collaborate with other teams, such as marketing and PR, to promote and publicize events.

Positive attitude and ability to stay calm under pressure.

Proactive approach to handling any challenges that might arise and ability to quickly troubleshoot any problems that should arise on the event day.

Desire for continued improvement, exemplified by conducting pre- and post–event evaluations and reporting on outcomes.

