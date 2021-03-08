Rep. Chris Jacobs is misleading his constituents on school reopening

Dear Editor:

In a press release, Congressman Chris Jacobs stated that: “Democrats refused to help us advance policies that would fund an expedited return to school for our students. Republicans introduced over half a dozen amendments to the COVID relief package to open schools. Democrats rejected them unanimously.”

Mr. Jacobs does not tell us what amendments to the Democrats’ American Rescue Plan that Republicans made to improve the bill and expedite a return to classrooms. However Steve Scalise, the Republican Minority Whip while on ABC’s “This Week” stated: “They’re saying they want to pass over $100 billion of new money that’s not even tied to schools reopening.”

The American Rescue Plan has $130 billion for schools which Mr. Jacobs voted against. These funds go towards things like safer use of classrooms, improving ventilation systems buying personal protective equipment according to the House Education and Labor Committee. Additionally, schools are required to save at least 20% of the money they are granted specifically to address learning loss.

I am reminded of Mr. Trump’s promise of having a “terrific, fantastic, phenomenal” health care plan, always better and always sometime in the future (which never came). In fact, no committee to create a better health care plan was ever developed. There is no big beautiful better health care plan and there is no better Republican plan to safely open schools. Mr. Jacobs refused to work with Democrats in opening up schools and safely returning students to the classrooms. Mr. Jacobs’s press release is deceitful and manipulative the citizens of this district deserve better. Thank you.

William Fine

Brockport New York. 14420