5 Essential DevOps Tips to Remember for Any Project

Website and software development projects are often placed in the hands of multiple professionals. To make sure that a project is completed on course and that communication flows seamlessly between collaborators, developers implement a process known as DevOps.

To put it simply, DevOps is both a process and philosophy that organizations leverage to produce development services at an efficient rate, usually higher than the norm. A diagram that best shows this process in action would look something like this:

To reduce back-and-forth between collaborators and clients and improve the momentum of your development project, here are five fundamental DevOps tips to focus on.

1. Focus on Improving Communication

Communication is not only integral to a development project, but it’s also vital for the success of DevOps as well. To avoid pesky errors and dead ends that can stall a project, tight communication must be maintained across all collaborators.

Most companies utilize email and direct in-person meetings to get their points across during the delivery of a project. The problem is that when certain communication is jumbled or relayed only to particular team members, a project’s delivery and quality will suffer.

For this reason, you should focus on implementing the use of a centralized platform, such as Monday, Trello, or Meistertask that includes all relevant parties, such as your support, development, and sales teams.

2. Don’t Dilute Your Central Focus

When a software or web development project grows too large, it can become challenging to finish DevOps on course and make sure that the testing process is finished as planned.

Many companies bite off more than they can chew when working on an expansive DevOps project, believing that they can take on a few changes without impacting the scope of the project.

The problem is that doing this can hamper the testing process when you unexpectedly add new changes. Don’t warp your focus by continually adding on to your existing project.

As a result, you’ll be able to test your application more conveniently and save larger updates for another project.

3. Require Developers to Check-in Every Day

One of the worst problems that arise during software development and documentation is when developers work on documentation or code for hours or days before checking back in.

Other developers and collaborators may be blocked from accessing these materials while it’s being edited. At worst, they can even access the outdated materials, which can throw an entire project off balance.

Because of this, developers must check in every day to ensure that all test notes, scripts, and documentation is up-to-date before anyone starts work.

4. Don’t Outsource DevOps

Many companies believe the misconception that hiring an outside consultant will ensure the efficiency of a DevOps operation. The reality is that DevOps impacts the entire company. It’s not a process that can be handled externally.

A majority of DevOps work needs to be taken care of by developers and in-house staff. However, you can hire a consultant to help you advocate change and speed up the implementation of your application.

5. Create a Realistic Implementation Schedule

Don’t make the mistake of assuming that a DevOps implementation takes a few months to finish. The reality is that implementation can oftentimes take much longer to complete.

You should make clear to your client that the implementation process will take several months. Ultimately, there isn’t any means to an end regarding implementation, as any software strives toward continual progress and development.

Therefore, consult with your client and internal team about deploying a realistic implementation schedule.

Finally, your company will be able to streamline DevOps and yield a quality software product.

