NEW MUSIC: Columbian artist Lido Pimento releases “COMING THRU”

Lido Pimienta has shared a new video for “Coming Thru” today, a track featured on ‘Miss Colombia’, one of the most celebrated album releases of 2020. Upon its release in April 2020, Miss Colombia was met with an 8.0 from Pitchfork, 4 out of 5 stars from Rolling Stone, Album of the Week by Stereogum and named one of the best albums of the year by Billboard.

“The song is about surviving, deciding when to share and when to stop sharing, and understanding when one is being used,” Pimienta said. “The characters could be your own conscience, anxieties, or fears.”

This Sunday at Noon PT / 3:00 PM ET, Pimienta will perform at the 2021 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony which will stream live at Grammy.com. Pimienta’s first-ever Grammy nomination, ‘Miss Colombia’ is nominated in the ‘Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album’ category. Pimienta recently spoke with Grammy.com about being a first-time nominee and her inspirations behind the album – read that conversation HERE.

