Community Action Organization Providing Immediate Utility Relief and Clothing for Families in Need

The Community Action Organization of Western New York (CAO) is offering immediate help to families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic through two programs. CAO’s Emergency and Family Services department has coats, hats and gloves available now, while supplies last. Beginning March 15th, CAO welcomes families and individuals who have been directly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic to apply for the C.A.O. Shutoff Prevention Program.

Families in need of winter coats may apply by phone by calling CAO’s Emergency and Family Services Division at 716-881-5150 ext.4349 Monday through Friday from 9am-5pm. See flyer.To prove eligibility, individuals must provide photo identification, proof of income for the past 30 days, proof of address, proof of a Covid-19 related hardship and coat sizes. Income eligibility is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level.

CAO encourages those in need of utility relief to call (716) 881-5150 ext.4371, Monday through Friday from 9am-1pm to apply. This effort aims to help households avoid utility shut offs. Those eligible may receive up to $200 towards a past-due gas, electric, or water bill. See flyer. To prove eligibility, individuals must provide photo identification, proof of income for the past 30 days, proof of address, proof of a Covid-19 related hardship and a past due utility bill in the name of the applicant. Income eligibility is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level.

CAO has provided countless Covid-19 relief services during the pandemic. Learn more: Covid-19 Assistance – Community Action Organization of WNY (caowny.org).

ABOUT CAO of WNY

The Community Action Organization of WNY was incorporated in 1965 and operates anti-poverty programs in Erie and Niagara counties. Annually, CAO serves more than 50,000 families and individuals in Western New York through various programs and services. Visit caowny.org for more information.

