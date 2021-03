Alt-rock-Indie foursome VYNYL release their single heart//break, the second instalment to the band’s EP. The band won Denver’s KTCL Channel 93.3 “Hometown for the Holidays”, had sell-out local headlining shows, and toured with the Juno Award-winning group, Neon Dreams. That was all before the coronavirus shut the world down. The band is on track to release their EP, “The World Is On Fire, and I’m Lonely” in early 2021. Spotify // Instagram // Facebook // Twitter

