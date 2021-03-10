NEW MUSIC: NYC’s visionary musician Xenia Rubinos releases music-video “DID MY BEST”

New York City artist and singer Xenia Rubinos has shared the cinematic new track “Did My Best” today. Directed by filmmaker and photographer Mario Rubén Carrión, the song’s new video features Rubinos as a woman at a New Year’s Eve party who clearly doesn’t want to be there and is out of touch with everyone celebrating around her. She abandons the party, climbing up to a rooftop where under a sky full of fireworks she prepares to jump off. Things take a surreal turn in a car sequence featuring choreography by Kate Watson Wallace ending on an empty beach boardwalk where she walks into the dark ocean.

