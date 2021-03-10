NEW MUSIC: Smith/Kozen (Featuring Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden & Richie Kotzen of The Winery Dogs) – Announce Third Single “RUNNING”

“Running” is the third single from the debut album Smith/Kotzen by Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen. “It’s a really cool sort of driving track, one of the heavier ones on the album,” said Smith.

As well as the duo co-writing, co-producing, and sharing guitars and vocals, Richie Kotzen also plays bass and drums on the track. As you would expect from two such talented veteran musicians, their two previous singles “Taking My Chances” and “Scars” were well received by fans and the music media.

