NEW MUSIC: The Ladies put their beautiful harmony to work with the release of “SUNSET PINK”

THE LADIES, who met as students at the New England Conservatory of Music, are fiddler/singer Lucia Purpura-Pontoniere, guitarist/singer Katie Martucci, and banjoist/singer Caroline Kuhn. With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling an entire year’s worth of tour dates, The Ladles decided to turn their only remaining gig of 2020 — a three-week residency in Springville, New York where they recorded an album in a historic Baptist chuch.

“The Ladles have three-part harmony perfected, but their sound is more than that,” wrote Glide Magazine in a premiere of the trio’s “Sunset Pink” music video. “With sophisticated arrangements, they create a dreamy otherworldly atmosphere that draws audiences in and demands attention.”

http://www.theladles.com/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



