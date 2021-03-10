The Ladies facebook photo
NEW MUSIC: The Ladies put their beautiful harmony to work with the release of “SUNSET PINK”

March 10, 2021
THE LADIES, who met as students at the New England Conservatory of Music, are fiddler/singer Lucia Purpura-Pontoniere, guitarist/singer Katie Martucci, and banjoist/singer Caroline Kuhn. With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling an entire year’s worth of tour dates, The Ladles decided to turn their only remaining gig of 2020 — a three-week residency in Springville, New York where they recorded an album in a historic Baptist chuch.

“The Ladles have three-part harmony perfected, but their sound is more than that,” wrote Glide Magazine in a premiere of the trio’s “Sunset Pink” music video. “With sophisticated arrangements, they create a dreamy otherworldly atmosphere that draws audiences in and demands attention.”

http://www.theladles.com/


