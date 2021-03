Today, Zimbabwean-American artist/activist Shungudzo has announced the release of her debut album, I’m not a mother but I have children (Svikiro Records/Young Forever/BMG) out June 18, 2021. Pre-orders are available now.

“I’m not a mother, but I have children is the musical and poetic story of my life and perspective as a woman of color in Zimbabwe and America. It’s also about the great responsibility I have always felt to make the world a better place.”

