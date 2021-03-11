$6,000 Mural Opportunity

Alleyway Theatre is now offering a Mural Artist grant opportunity for a large-scale indoor mural. The mural will be located in the interior lobby at Alleyway Theatre and proposals are due on April 12th. Constructed as a Greyhound Bus Terminal in 1941, Alleyway Theatre is located in a 33,000 square-foot Art-Moderne building. The mural is to be created on the large 20’ x 60’ plaster wall in the Alleyway grand lobby. A commission of $6,000 will be awarded to the chosen artist to create and install their work. Click here for complete details.

