Arts & Culture Featured Visual Arts

$6,000 Mural Opportunity

March 11, 2021
jamiemoses288

Alleyway Theatre is now offering a Mural Artist grant opportunity for a large-scale indoor mural. The mural will be located in the interior lobby at Alleyway Theatre and proposals are due on April 12th. Constructed as a Greyhound Bus Terminal in 1941, Alleyway Theatre is located in a 33,000 square-foot Art-Moderne building. The mural is to be created on the large 20’ x 60’ plaster wall in the Alleyway grand lobby. A commission of $6,000 will be awarded to the chosen artist to create and install their work. Click here for complete details.


About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: