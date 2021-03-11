NEW MUSIC: Former Oingo Boingo singer-songwriter and four-time Oscar nominee and Grammy winner Danny Elfman has released a new music video “KICK ME””

Clocking in at barely over two minutes, Danny Elfman has released “Kick Me” today, a swift and pummeling new track with lyrics that simultaneously dismiss and seek approval from their audience. Directed by Petros Papahadjopoulos and featuring animation by Joe Pascale, the song’s new video features Elfman – utilizing inverted photography in many amorphous shapes and colors – delivering the track’s frenzied lyrics directly into the camera.

Throughout this year Elfman will continue to release songs on the eleventh day of the month. The number 11 has always had significance to Elfman, with his name Elf meaning “eleven” in German. Last month Elfman released “Love In The Time Of Covid”, a song that tells a bizarre story of longing for intimacy in today’s socially isolated world in a unique way.

Elfman has scored over 100 films including: Milk (Oscar nominated), Good Will Hunting (Oscar nominated), Big Fish (Oscar nominated), Men in Black (Oscar nominated), Edward Scissorhands, Batman, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Spider-Man, Silver Lining’s Playbook and many more.

