NEW MUSIC: The very creative Sophia Kennedy releases new music video “I CAN SEE YOU”

March 11, 2021
jamiemoses288

Baltimore-born Hamburg-based Sophia Kennedy will release her second album Monsters on May 7th via City Slang, and today she shares a new single “I Can See You”. Accompanying the single is a video directed by Timo Schierhorn which pays homage to Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

Timo Schierhorn explains: “I’ve been trying to reenact the Lambo scene for a music video for a few years now. The idea was very well received by various bands, but the male performers were always afraid to compete with Leo’s acting skills. Sophia is the best cast we could have asked for in this remake.”

