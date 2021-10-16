BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! BIFF 2021 ENCORE WEEKEND

WINNER – BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE Rochester, NY resident Ed Popil is a telemarketing manager by day and drag queen by night, adopting a 1960s housewife persona Mrs Kasha Davis. A local legend becomes a national sensation when Mrs Davis finds herself cast onto “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in Angela Washko’s empowering and rousing doc.
In this nuanced work of social realism, Ludi (Shein Mompremier), a hardworking and exhausted nurse, battles coworkers, clients and one impatient bus driver to learn her self worth as she chases the American Dream in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The debut feature of Haitian-American actor/writer/director Edson Jean. (Moonlight, Grown)
In this timely comedy, Daphne Wilco (writer and co-director Zora Iman Crews), actress and social justice warrior, wreaks havoc on a production of Euripides’ “The Bacchae” in the name of progress. Her progress.
Chronicling the seasons of a relationship from its romantic beginnings through its unexpected end, this intimate and uplifting documentary looks death in the face to discover how to find strength, meaning, and peace in the present.
Two families search for their loved ones who went missing in the vast ranch lands of Brooks County, Texas, the site of more migrant deaths than anywhere else in the country. On their journey, they meet vigilante ranchers, humanitarian activists, Border Patrol search and rescue teams, and others locked in a microcosmic version of the national immigration debate.
An artist (writer Aaron Krygier) spirals into a homicidal rage, turning his studio into a slaughterhouse thanks to his trusty Drillinator 9,000 in this Western New York-filmed bloody valentine to grindhouse classics.
Metal band I Don’t Konform is given the chance of a lifetime to work with legendary Metallica producer Flemming Rasmussen in this documentary about the process and the inspiration for the band’s unique sound. As they return to their roots in Thoreau in the Navajo Nation, where many youths have grown disaffected as a result of endemic poverty and high rate of suicides, their sound and perspectives evolve.
From 1984 to 2019, filmmaker Lynne Sachs shot 8mm and 16mm film, videotape and digital images of her father, Ira Sachs Sr., a bon vivant and businessman from the mountains of Utah. This intimate, 35-year character study is a meditation on fatherhood and masculinity, and the filmmaker’s attempt to understand the web that connects a child to her parent and a sister to her siblings.
Add Comment