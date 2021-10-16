Still from WORKHORSE QEEN
Arts & Culture Featured TV & Film

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! BIFF 2021 ENCORE WEEKEND

October 16, 2021
jamiemoses288

Select titles are streaming now through Monday, Oct 18!

Browse the Streaming Catalog
WINNER – BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE 
Rochester, NY resident Ed Popil is a telemarketing manager by day and drag queen by night, adopting a 1960s housewife persona Mrs Kasha Davis. A local legend becomes a national sensation when Mrs Davis finds herself cast onto  “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in Angela Washko’s empowering and rousing doc. 
Ludi
In this nuanced work of social realism, Ludi (Shein Mompremier), a hardworking and exhausted nurse, battles coworkers, clients and one impatient bus driver to learn her self worth as she chases the American Dream in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The debut feature of Haitian-American actor/writer/director Edson Jean. (Moonlight, Grown)
The Daphne Project
In this timely comedy, Daphne Wilco (writer and co-director Zora Iman Crews), actress and social justice warrior, wreaks havoc on a production of Euripides’ “The Bacchae” in the name of progress. Her progress.
On Our Own Island
Chronicling the seasons of a relationship from its romantic beginnings through its unexpected end, this intimate and uplifting documentary looks death in the face to discover how to find strength, meaning, and peace in the present.
25 Years of Innocence
The ordinary life of Tomasz Komenda is turned upside down when he is wrongly accused of brutal murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison in this thriller inspired by a true story.
Missing in Brooks County
Two families search for their loved ones who went missing in the vast ranch lands of Brooks County, Texas, the site of more migrant deaths than anywhere else in the country. On their journey, they meet vigilante ranchers, humanitarian activists, Border Patrol search and rescue teams, and others locked in a microcosmic version of the national immigration debate.
Rust Belt Driller
An artist (writer Aaron Krygier) spirals into a homicidal rage, turning his studio into a slaughterhouse thanks to his trusty Drillinator 9,000 in this Western New York-filmed bloody valentine to grindhouse classics.
Rez Metal
Metal band I Don’t Konform is given the chance of a lifetime to work with legendary Metallica producer Flemming Rasmussen in this documentary about the process and the inspiration for the band’s unique sound. As they return to their roots in Thoreau in the Navajo Nation, where many youths have grown disaffected as a result of endemic poverty and high rate of suicides, their sound and perspectives evolve.
Rebel Dykes
This rabble-rousing documentary tells the untold story of a community of lesbian, trans and queer culture-makers who met doing art, music, politics and sex in a post-punk 1980s London.
Film About A Father Who
From 1984 to 2019, filmmaker Lynne Sachs shot 8mm and 16mm film, videotape and digital images of her father, Ira Sachs Sr., a bon vivant and businessman from the mountains of Utah. This intimate, 35-year character study is a meditation on fatherhood and masculinity, and the filmmaker’s attempt to understand the web that connects a child to her parent and a sister to her siblings.
Rage
Beatrice (Carolina Mosquera) embarks on a journey to reconnect with Costa (Carlos Fernando Perez), a man she saved as a teen in this thrilling drama.
Laguna Avenue
In this charmingly campy, lo-fi sci-fi comedy, a disaffected former musician is drawn into the mysterious and sinister world of his downstairs neighbor.

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: