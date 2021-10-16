NEW EXHIBITION: “Ascension of Black Stillness” at CEPA Gallery

CEPA is excited to announce the opening of a new exhibition, Ascension of Black Stillness, in collaboration with Guest Curator and Artist Stacey Robinson, The National Endowment for the Arts, and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

CEPA will be hosting an opening reception on September 17, 2021, for the exhibition which will be taking place in all three galleries in the historic Market Arcade Building located at 617 Main St in Buffalo. The show will run until December 3rd, 2021.

Ascension of Black Stillness is a multimedia exhibition with the common thread of Afrofuturism. “Afrofuturism, (a genre of multimedia arts that merges the arts and sciences through science fiction, fantasy) looks at speculating Black futures through examining past and present cultural phenomena.”, said Stacey Robinson, Graphic Design Professor and Guest Curator of the exhibition.

“This exhibition will consist of 10 multimedia artist’s collections that look at Afrofuturist philosophy through a multi-lens discipline. As an exhibition, the works can tell a variety of stories that imagine parallel universes, alternate realities, and what-if scenarios that stem specifically through the idea of still photography and its alterations. With media consisting of holograms, motion graphics, animation, and print images, the exhibition will highlight the various conversations Black artists are having about the need for agency in actualizing our own liberated futures.”, said Stacey Robinson.

Participating artists include: BLACKMAU, Manzel Bowman, Krista Franklin, Nettrice Gaskins, Wayne Hodge, Ann ‘Sole Sister’ Johnson, Ricardo Robinson aka La’Vender Freddy, Tokie Rome-Taylor, Alisa Sikelianos-Carter, and Quentin VerCetty.

