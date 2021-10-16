Pandemic delayed 30th Anniversary Artie Awards Celebrate Performances from 2019-2020 Season on Nov. 1 at Kavinoky

The WBFO-WNED produced Ceremony will be on Nov. 1 at Kavinoky Theatre
Nominees for the 30th anniversary Artie Awards automatically win the top award for patience, but they’ll wait only a few weeks longer to find out the winners of all the other categories in the annual ceremony celebrating the theater community’s 2019-2020 season in Western New York. The 30th annual Artie Awards, presented by Buffalo Toronto Public Media, will be hosted on Monday, Nov. 1 by D’Youville College at The Kavinoky Theatre.
The pandemic may have delayed it by almost 18 months, but few things about the night have changed. The event, which began in 1991, seeks to recognize the best in our community’s theaters with an evening that includes a red carpet, a lively cocktail hour, and performances scattered among awards presentations. To be eligible for an Artie, an artist must live and work in the Buffalo area, and a theater must produce work locally, primarily with local artists.
The event is also an opportunity to raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties has raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.
In-person tickets will go on sale to the public Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10 am, but tickets to stream the event are on sale now. Visit wned.org/artieawards for more information and to purchase tickets.
2020 NOMINEES
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Kiss of the Spider Woman, New Phoenix Theatre
Love’s Labour’s Lost, Shakespeare in Delaware Park
Pipeline, Ujima Theatre Company
‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Irish Classical Theatre Company
To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
Fun Home, MusicalFare Theatre
Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre
Nine, Second Generation Theatre
Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company
Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
Antipodes, Road Less Traveled Productions
El Coqui Espectacular, Raíces Theatre Company
Mercury Fur, Subversive Theatre
She Kills Monsters, Subversive Theatre
Two Trains Running, Paul Robeson Theatre
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
Fun Home, MusicalFare Theatre
Izzy!, New Phoenix Theatre
Miss Nelson is Missing, Theatre of Youth
Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company
The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Susan Drozd, Fun Home, MusicalFare Theatre
Lorna C. Hill, Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company
Carlos Jones, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre
Loraine O’Donnell, TheBridges of Madison County, Kavinoky Theatre
Victoria Perez, Nine, Second Generation Theatre
Doug Weyand, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Michael Doben, Mercury Fur, Subversive Theatre
Lorna C. Hill, Pipeline, Ujima Theatre Company
Kyle LoConti, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre
Victoria Perez, Kiss of the Spider Woman, New Phoenix Theatre
Fortunato Pezzimenti, ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Irish Classical Theatre Company
Carly Weiser, Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, Buffalo United Artists
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Naila Ansari, Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company
Bobby Cooke & Nancy Hughes, West Side Story, MusicalFare Theatre
Carlos Jones, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre
Michael Walline, Elf: The Musical, MusicalFare Theatre
Doug Weyand, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Brian Brown, Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company
Steve Copps, The Bridges of Madison County, Kavinoky Theatre
Preach Freedom, Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company
Chris Handley, Fun Home, MusicalFare Theatre
Ben Michael Moran, Nine, Second Generation Theatre
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Chris Avery, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre
James Cichocki, Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, Buffalo United Artists
Rick Lattimer, Kiss of the Spider Woman, New Phoenix Theatre
Roosevelt Tidwell III, Two Trains Running, Paul Robeson Theatre
Dan Urtz, Hand to God, Road Less Traveled Productions
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Bethany Burrows, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre
Robyn Lee Horn, Fun Home, MusicalFare Theatre
Maeghan McDonald, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre
Michele Marie Roberts, The Bridges of Madison County, Kavinoky Theatre
Zoe Scruggs, Cookin’ at the Cookery, MusicalFare Theatre
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Kelli Bocock-Natale, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Irish Classical Theatre Company
Lisette DeJesus, El Coqui Espectacular, Raíces Theatre Company
Diane DiBernardo, Lost in Yonkers, Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre
Josie DiVincenzo, What I Thought I Knew, Jewish Repertory Theatre
Shantinna Moore, Pipeline, Ujima Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Jacob Albarella, Miss Nelson is Missing, Theatre of Youth
Alejandro Gabriél Gómez, West Side Story, MusicalFare Theatre
John Kreuzer, Young Frankenstein, O’ Connell & Company
Nick Lama, Elf the Musical, MusicalFare Theatre
Raphael A. Santos, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre
Dylan Zalikowski, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Lucas Colon, Mercury Fur, Subversive Theatre
Rolando Martin Gómez, ’Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Irish Classical Theatre Company
Patrick Moltane, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre
Ricky Needham, The Boys Upstairs, Buffalo United Artists
Tom Owen, The Navigators, Alleyway Theatre
Johnny Rowe, Pipeline, Ujima Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Jenn Stafford, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre
Pamela Rose Mangus, Young Frankenstein, O’ Connell & Company
Blaise Mercedes, West Side Story, MusicalFare Theatre
Ember Tate, Cookin’ at the Cookery, MusicalFare Theatre
Kelly Copps, Nine, Second Generation Theatre
Renee Landrigan, Izzy!, New Phoenix Theatre
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Cassie Cameron, The Antipodes, Road Less Traveled Productions
Ellen Horst, Lost in Yonkers, Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre
Kristen Tripp Kelley, The Antipodes, Road Less Traveled Productions
Aleks Malejs, ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Irish Classical Theatre Company
Shantinna Moore, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre
Emily Yancey, Factory for Murderers, Alleyway Theatre
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE
Ann DeFazio, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre
Chris J. Handley, The Tempest, Shakespeare in Delaware Park
Peter Horn, Love’s Labour’s Lost, Shakespeare in Delaware Park
Lorenzo Shawn Parnell, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre
Marc Sacco, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre
Norm Sham, The Tempest, Shakespeare in Delaware Park
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Paul Bostaph, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre
Dyan Burlingame, The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid, Road Less Traveled Productions
Chris Cavanagh, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre
David King, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre
Neal Radice, The Navigators, Alleyway Theatre
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
Chris Cavanagh, Lighting Design, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre
Adam Kreutinger, Puppet Design, Hand to God, Road Less Traveled Productions
Tom Makar, Sound Design/Score, The Tempest, Shakespeare in Delaware Park
Katie Menke, Sound Design, The Antipodes, Road Less Traveled Productions
John Rickus, Lighting Design, The Antipodes, Road Less Traveled Productions
Roy Walker, Properties, ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Irish Classical Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Jenna Damberger, The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid, Road Less Traveled Productions
Kari Drozd, Elf: The Musical, MusicalFare Theatre
Lindsay Salamone, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre
Kenneth Shaw, The Tempest, Shakespeare in Delaware Park
Jessica Wegrzyn, Indecent, Kavinoky Theatre
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT
Neal Radice
