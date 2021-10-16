Pandemic delayed 30th Anniversary Artie Awards Celebrate Performances from 2019-2020 Season on Nov. 1 at Kavinoky

The WBFO-WNED produced Ceremony will be on Nov. 1 at Kavinoky Theatre

Nominees for the 30th anniversary Artie Awards automatically win the top award for patience, but they’ll wait only a few weeks longer to find out the winners of all the other categories in the annual ceremony celebrating the theater community’s 2019-2020 season in Western New York. The 30th annual Artie Awards, presented by Buffalo Toronto Public Media, will be hosted on Monday, Nov. 1 by D’Youville College at The Kavinoky Theatre.

The pandemic may have delayed it by almost 18 months, but few things about the night have changed. The event, which began in 1991, seeks to recognize the best in our community’s theaters with an evening that includes a red carpet, a lively cocktail hour, and performances scattered among awards presentations. To be eligible for an Artie, an artist must live and work in the Buffalo area, and a theater must produce work locally, primarily with local artists.

The event is also an opportunity to raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties has raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.

In-person tickets will go on sale to the public Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10 am, but tickets to stream the event are on sale now. Visit wned.org/artieawards for more information and to purchase tickets.

2020 NOMINEES

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Kiss of the Spider Woman, New Phoenix Theatre

Love’s Labour’s Lost, Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Pipeline, Ujima Theatre Company

‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Irish Classical Theatre Company

To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Fun Home, MusicalFare Theatre

Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre

Nine, Second Generation Theatre

Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company

Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

Antipodes, Road Less Traveled Productions

El Coqui Espectacular, Raíces Theatre Company

Mercury Fur, Subversive Theatre

She Kills Monsters, Subversive Theatre

Two Trains Running, Paul Robeson Theatre

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Fun Home, MusicalFare Theatre

Izzy!, New Phoenix Theatre

Miss Nelson is Missing, Theatre of Youth

Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company

The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Fun Home, MusicalFare Theatre

Lorna C. Hill, Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company

Carlos Jones, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre

Loraine O’Donnell, TheBridges of Madison County, Kavinoky Theatre

Victoria Perez, Nine, Second Generation Theatre

Doug Weyand, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Michael Doben, Mercury Fur, Subversive Theatre

Lorna C. Hill, Pipeline, Ujima Theatre Company

Kyle LoConti, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre

Victoria Perez, Kiss of the Spider Woman, New Phoenix Theatre

Fortunato Pezzimenti, ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Carly Weiser, Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, Buffalo United Artists

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Naila Ansari, Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company

Bobby Cooke & Nancy Hughes, West Side Story, MusicalFare Theatre

Carlos Jones, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre

Michael Walline, Elf: The Musical, MusicalFare Theatre

Doug Weyand, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Brian Brown, Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company

Steve Copps, The Bridges of Madison County, Kavinoky Theatre

Preach Freedom, Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company

Chris Handley, Fun Home, MusicalFare Theatre

Ben Michael Moran, Nine, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Chris Avery, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre

James Cichocki, Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, Buffalo United Artists

Rick Lattimer, Kiss of the Spider Woman, New Phoenix Theatre

Roosevelt Tidwell III, Two Trains Running, Paul Robeson Theatre

Dan Urtz, Hand to God, Road Less Traveled Productions

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Bethany Burrows, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre

Robyn Lee Horn, Fun Home, MusicalFare Theatre

Maeghan McDonald, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre

Michele Marie Roberts, The Bridges of Madison County, Kavinoky Theatre

Zoe Scruggs, Cookin’ at the Cookery, MusicalFare Theatre

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Kelli Bocock-Natale, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Lisette DeJesus, El Coqui Espectacular, Raíces Theatre Company

Diane DiBernardo, Lost in Yonkers, Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre

Josie DiVincenzo, What I Thought I Knew, Jewish Repertory Theatre

Shantinna Moore, Pipeline, Ujima Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Jacob Albarella, Miss Nelson is Missing, Theatre of Youth

Alejandro Gabriél Gómez, West Side Story, MusicalFare Theatre

John Kreuzer, Young Frankenstein, O’ Connell & Company

Nick Lama, Elf the Musical, MusicalFare Theatre

Raphael A. Santos, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre

Dylan Zalikowski, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Lucas Colon, Mercury Fur, Subversive Theatre

Rolando Martin Gómez, ’Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Patrick Moltane, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre

Ricky Needham, The Boys Upstairs, Buffalo United Artists

Tom Owen, The Navigators, Alleyway Theatre

Johnny Rowe, Pipeline, Ujima Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Jenn Stafford, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre

Pamela Rose Mangus, Young Frankenstein, O’ Connell & Company

Blaise Mercedes, West Side Story, MusicalFare Theatre

Ember Tate, Cookin’ at the Cookery, MusicalFare Theatre

Kelly Copps, Nine, Second Generation Theatre

Renee Landrigan, Izzy!, New Phoenix Theatre

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Cassie Cameron, The Antipodes, Road Less Traveled Productions

Ellen Horst, Lost in Yonkers, Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre

Kristen Tripp Kelley, The Antipodes, Road Less Traveled Productions

Aleks Malejs, ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Shantinna Moore, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre

Emily Yancey, Factory for Murderers, Alleyway Theatre

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE

Ann DeFazio, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre

Chris J. Handley, The Tempest, Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Peter Horn, Love’s Labour’s Lost, Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Lorenzo Shawn Parnell, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre

Marc Sacco, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre

Norm Sham, The Tempest, Shakespeare in Delaware Park

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Paul Bostaph, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre

Dyan Burlingame, The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid, Road Less Traveled Productions

Chris Cavanagh, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre

David King, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre

Neal Radice, The Navigators, Alleyway Theatre

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Chris Cavanagh, Lighting Design, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre

Adam Kreutinger, Puppet Design, Hand to God, Road Less Traveled Productions

Tom Makar, Sound Design/Score, The Tempest, Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Katie Menke, Sound Design, The Antipodes, Road Less Traveled Productions

John Rickus, Lighting Design, The Antipodes, Road Less Traveled Productions

Roy Walker, Properties, ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Jenna Damberger, The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid, Road Less Traveled Productions

Kari Drozd, Elf: The Musical, MusicalFare Theatre

Lindsay Salamone, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre

Kenneth Shaw, The Tempest, Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Jessica Wegrzyn, Indecent, Kavinoky Theatre

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT

Neal Radice

