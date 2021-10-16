Arts & Culture Events Theater

Pandemic delayed 30th Anniversary Artie Awards Celebrate Performances from 2019-2020 Season on Nov. 1 at Kavinoky

October 16, 2021
jamiemoses288

The WBFO-WNED produced Ceremony will be on Nov. 1 at Kavinoky Theatre 

Nominees for the 30th anniversary Artie Awards automatically win the top award for patience, but they’ll wait only a few weeks longer to find out the winners of all the other categories in the annual ceremony celebrating the theater community’s 2019-2020 season in Western New York. The 30th annual Artie Awards, presented by Buffalo Toronto Public Media, will be hosted on Monday, Nov. 1 by D’Youville College at The Kavinoky Theatre.  

The pandemic may have delayed it by almost 18 months, but few things about the night have changed. The event, which began in 1991, seeks to recognize the best in our community’s theaters with an evening that includes a red carpet, a lively cocktail hour, and performances scattered among awards presentations. To be eligible for an Artie, an artist must live and work in the Buffalo area, and a theater must produce work locally, primarily with local artists. 

The event is also an opportunity to raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties has raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities. 

In-person tickets will go on sale to the public Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10 am, but tickets to stream the event are on sale now. Visit wned.org/artieawards for more information and to purchase tickets.  

2020 NOMINEES 

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY 

Kiss of the Spider Woman, New Phoenix Theatre 

Love’s Labour’s Lost, Shakespeare in Delaware Park 

Pipeline, Ujima Theatre Company 

‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Irish Classical Theatre Company 

To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre 

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL 

Fun Home, MusicalFare Theatre 

Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre 

Nine, Second Generation Theatre 

Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company 

Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre 

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY 

Antipodes, Road Less Traveled Productions 

El Coqui Espectacular, Raíces Theatre Company 

Mercury Fur, Subversive Theatre 

She Kills Monsters, Subversive Theatre 

Two Trains Running, Paul Robeson Theatre 

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL 

Fun Home, MusicalFare Theatre 

Izzy!, New Phoenix Theatre 

Miss Nelson is Missing, Theatre of Youth 

Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company 

The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre 

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL 

Susan Drozd, Fun Home, MusicalFare Theatre 

Lorna C. Hill, Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company 

Carlos Jones, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre 

Loraine O’Donnell, TheBridges of Madison County, Kavinoky Theatre 

Victoria Perez, Nine, Second Generation Theatre 

Doug Weyand, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre 

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY 

Michael Doben, Mercury Fur, Subversive Theatre 

Lorna C. Hill, Pipeline, Ujima Theatre Company 

Kyle LoConti, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre 

Victoria Perez, Kiss of the Spider Woman, New Phoenix Theatre 

Fortunato Pezzimenti, ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Irish Classical Theatre Company 

Carly Weiser, Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, Buffalo United Artists 

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY 

Naila Ansari, Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company 

Bobby Cooke & Nancy Hughes, West Side Story, MusicalFare Theatre 

Carlos Jones, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre 

Michael Walline, Elf: The Musical, MusicalFare Theatre 

Doug Weyand, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre 

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL 

Brian Brown, Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company 

Steve Copps, The Bridges of Madison County, Kavinoky Theatre 

Preach Freedom, Passing Strange, Ujima Theatre Company 

Chris Handley, Fun Home, MusicalFare Theatre 

Ben Michael Moran, Nine, Second Generation Theatre 

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY 

Chris Avery, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre 

James Cichocki, Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, Buffalo United Artists 

Rick Lattimer, Kiss of the Spider Woman, New Phoenix Theatre 

Roosevelt Tidwell III, Two Trains Running, Paul Robeson Theatre 

Dan Urtz, Hand to God, Road Less Traveled Productions 

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL 

Bethany Burrows, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre 

Robyn Lee Horn, Fun Home, MusicalFare Theatre 

Maeghan McDonald, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre 

Michele Marie Roberts, The Bridges of Madison County, Kavinoky Theatre 

Zoe Scruggs, Cookin’ at the Cookery, MusicalFare Theatre 

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY 

Kelli Bocock-Natale, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Irish Classical Theatre Company 

Lisette DeJesus, El Coqui Espectacular, Raíces Theatre Company 

Diane DiBernardo, Lost in Yonkers, Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre 

Josie DiVincenzo, What I Thought I Knew, Jewish Repertory Theatre 

Shantinna Moore, Pipeline, Ujima Theatre Company 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL 

Jacob Albarella, Miss Nelson is Missing, Theatre of Youth 

Alejandro Gabriél Gómez, West Side Story, MusicalFare Theatre 

John Kreuzer, Young Frankenstein, O’ Connell & Company 

Nick Lama, Elf the Musical, MusicalFare Theatre 

Raphael A. Santos, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre 

Dylan Zalikowski, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY 

Lucas Colon, Mercury Fur, Subversive Theatre 

Rolando Martin Gómez, ’Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Irish Classical Theatre Company 

Patrick Moltane, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre 

Ricky Needham, The Boys Upstairs, Buffalo United Artists 

Tom Owen, The Navigators, Alleyway Theatre 

Johnny Rowe, Pipeline, Ujima Theatre Company 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL 

Jenn Stafford, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre 

Pamela Rose Mangus, Young Frankenstein, O’ Connell & Company 

Blaise Mercedes, West Side Story, MusicalFare Theatre 

Ember Tate, Cookin’ at the Cookery, MusicalFare Theatre 

Kelly Copps, Nine, Second Generation Theatre 

Renee Landrigan, Izzy!, New Phoenix Theatre 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY 

Cassie Cameron, The Antipodes, Road Less Traveled Productions 

Ellen Horst, Lost in Yonkers, Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre 

Kristen Tripp Kelley, The Antipodes, Road Less Traveled Productions 

Aleks Malejs, ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Irish Classical Theatre Company 

Shantinna Moore, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre 

Emily Yancey, Factory for Murderers, Alleyway Theatre 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE 

Ann DeFazio, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre 

Chris J. Handley, The Tempest, Shakespeare in Delaware Park 

Peter Horn, Love’s Labour’s Lost, Shakespeare in Delaware Park 

Lorenzo Shawn Parnell, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre 

Marc Sacco, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre 

Norm Sham, The Tempest, Shakespeare in Delaware Park 

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN 

Paul Bostaph, Hairspray, Kavinoky Theatre 

Dyan Burlingame, The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid, Road Less Traveled Productions 

Chris Cavanagh, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre 

David King, To Kill a Mockingbird, Kavinoky Theatre 

Neal Radice, The Navigators, Alleyway Theatre 

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT 

Chris Cavanagh, Lighting Design, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre 

Adam Kreutinger, Puppet Design, Hand to God, Road Less Traveled Productions 

Tom Makar, Sound Design/Score, The Tempest, Shakespeare in Delaware Park 

Katie Menke, Sound Design, The Antipodes, Road Less Traveled Productions 

John Rickus, Lighting Design, The Antipodes, Road Less Traveled Productions 

Roy Walker, Properties, ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Irish Classical Theatre Company 

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN 

Jenna Damberger, The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid, Road Less Traveled Productions 

Kari Drozd, Elf: The Musical, MusicalFare Theatre 

Lindsay Salamone, The Toxic Avenger, Second Generation Theatre 

Kenneth Shaw, The Tempest, Shakespeare in Delaware Park 

Jessica Wegrzyn, Indecent, Kavinoky Theatre 

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT 

Neal Radice 

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: