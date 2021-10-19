Top LMS Vendors For Retail Industry

If you’re in the retail industry, implementing a learning management system (LMS) can completely revolutionize your company. Different course formats, assignments, quizzes, and analytics to gauge engagement levels that come with an LMS can make employee training more impactful and easy to manage. That is, however, only a sample of the features available.

Using an LMS to train your staff also provides you with high levels of consistency. While in-person trainers have a tendency to change how they teach content over time (which can lead your employees to work on different standards), an LMS can deliver the same content, in the same manner for ‘n’ number of batches.

With an LMS, you can also reduce a full day of classroom training into an hour-long eLearning course, which trainees can access from anywhere anytime. They can also revisit the course as many times as they need and complete it at their own pace. You can also upload new training courses or modify the existing ones with just a few clicks.

So, if you, too, are planning on implementing an LMS in your retail business, here is a list of the top 4 suggestions to help you make an informed decision.

1. iSpring Learn

iSpring Learn is a comprehensive learning management system that prioritizes ease of use while also providing extensive capability and easily adjustable features, making it simple to create and deliver online learning programs. Retailers will enjoy how easy it is to get started with iSpring Learn because there are no hurdles to entry.

This is a tool that users with any level of technical skills can use and get a near-instant return on training investment As the platform is cloud-based, no complicated software installations are required. This makes setting up and managing the systems very easy and simple, without overwhelming you with technicalities.

2. Travitor

Travitor is a cloud-based learning management system that is useful for companies of all sizes and industries. Whether you need to onboard new employees/customers, create learning plans, make live training more productive or just make sure that everyone is on task, Travitor can do it all for you.

You can also utilize the smart reporting and tracking features to keep a check on each trainee’s progress. This can help you in understanding the strengths and weaknesses of every trainee. Furthermore, Travitor pricing is also very attractive. It has a subscription-based pricing model with a starting price of $4/user.

3. Talent LMS

TalentLMS is a cloud-based LMS that is suitable for small to mid-sized retail firms. This system can be used to train not only employees but also customers and channel partners. It has an appealing UI and a streamlined workflow that makes course creation and management simple. It also has the ability to scale up as per the requirements of the user.

It comes with a built-in course builder that can accommodate most of the standard content formats such as documents, audio, presentations and images. To create interesting and engaging courses, you can easily combine all these elements and prepare a material that is easy to consume for the trainees.

The system also supports multiple video integrations including Zoom, BigBlueButton, and the Citrix Webinar suite. This means that you can deliver an impactful blended learning experience to your employees.

4. SAP Litmos

SAP Litmos is a centralized LMS, suitable for training existing employees as well as onboarding new hires. The system has most of the conventional capabilities you’d expect from an LMS, but its core strength is the mass dissemination of learning materials. This can greatly benefit larger enterprises that want to deliver training to thousands of users.

The system also has certain retail-specific pre-built modules such as Meet and Greet and Fitting Room Advice, that firms can directly incorporate in their training programmes. There are many other pre-built modules that can be helpful for retail staff as well. This includes general customer service, communication and social skills, and conflict resolution.

Conclusion

Retail is a distinct industry and not every LMS is made for it. In this article, we tried to discuss the top 4 retail LMS in detail. We hope this information proves helpful and assists you in choosing the right LMS for your business.

