TORN SPACE: New multimedia experience “REMNANTS” opens Friday

What can we make from what is left behind? In groups of six, audiences will experience moments from the past and construct new meanings in the present in Remnants, an original installation performance experience by Torn Space. Through movement, audio, immersive film, virtual reality and sculpture the piece proceeds through time and space, all within the newly renovated state-of-the-art performance space at 612 Fillmore Ave. in Buffalo NY. Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays from October 22-November 13.

Drawing from Torn Space’s original mythology, this project contains traces of past works, while creating a contemplative environment to usher in the fading light and the on-set of the winter season. As the weather cools and audiences move indoors for performances, Torn Space will limit capacity for this intimate experience and stagger entry with groups of no more than six people. Tickets are offered in 30-minute time slots and purchasers of each time slot will enter every ten minutes to allow adequate spacing and comfortable movement throughout the installation. Torn Space resident designers Justin Rowland (sound), Frank Napolski (light/installation), Eclectic Oil and Light (light), Kristina Siegel (scenic/installation), and FLATSITTER/Kyle Marler (virtual reality and film) will create a series of installation stations for visitors to explore throughout the beautifully renovated theater space in the rear of the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle at 612 Fillmore Ave. Each station will utilize and re-frame moments from nine years of past Torn Space original works to create an interactive experience of the company’s sprawling mythology.

Remnants will mark the first event inviting public access to the completed renovation of the 1895 Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle, featuring a state-of-the-art performance venue with indoor/outdoor flexibility, designed by studioNORTH Architecture. Audiences will be able to enjoy the usual quality Eastern European beers and liquor at the updated bar and entry area before entering the theater with its newly-equipped grid system, lighting, tech booth, curtains, NanoWall and a “crypt,” or sub-floor performance space.

