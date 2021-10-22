Downtown Buffalo Central Library 25¢ used books, CDs, DVD sale starting October 21

The Downtown Buffalo Central Library is holding a used book sale starting on Thursday, October 21.
Thousands of books, CDs, and DVDs available for 25 cents each.
The sale runs at 1 Lafayette Square during the following dates and times
- Thursday, October 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, October 23 from 12 noon to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, October 24 from 12 noon to 4 p.m.
You must wear a mask inside the library.
For more information you can call (716) 858-8900 or click here.
