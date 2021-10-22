Downtown Central Library Programs October 25 – October 31

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK

Monday, October 25 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Checkers Library TV presents “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead” (virtual: Facebook)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY: ArtWorks Program. West Room

7:00 PM – 8:30 PM Next Chapter Community Library Book Club: Klara and the Sun (virtual: Zoom)

Tuesday, October 26 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Catherine Schweitzer & Bob Skerker (virtual: Zoom)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY: ArtWorks Program. West Room

Wednesday, October 27 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Food and Copyright: Presented by U.S. Copyright Office (virtual)

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM University Express: Green Cleaning: An Introduction to Safer Cleaning Products for your Home. Live-streamed video with Q&A. Ring of Knowledge

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Using Zoom. TechKnow Lab

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Trademark Basics. A USPTO webinar (virtual)

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Genlightenment Series: Erie County Poorhouse Ledgers (virtual: Zoom)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY: ArtWorks Program. West Room

Thursday, October 28 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM E-commerce and China: Strategies for fighting online counterfeits, Part 1. A USPTO webinar (virtual)

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM TechKnow Class: Using Libby. TechKnow Lab

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM Exploring the History of Crime in Buffalo: Part 1 (virtual: Zoom)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM In the Midst of Mega Misinformation: Government Information Is Still Reliable. An FDLP Academy webinar (virtual)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Use YouTube to Grow Your Business (virtual: Facebook)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: Career Opportunities with Amazon. Near Media Room

Friday, October 29 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

Saturday, October 30 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Optimizing Your Job Search. TechKnow Lab

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM University Express: Vampires, Werewolves, Witches, and Other Creatures of the Night. Ring of Knowledge

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Sewing, Knitting & Crochet Group. Launch Pad MakerSpace

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program. Behind Collections Gallery

Sunday, October 31 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

All Day Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Catherine Schweitzer & Bob Skerker (virtual: Facebook)Exhibits are open during regular library hours

Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Mary Roberts (online: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room, main floor

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, main floor

Figures of Mystery, Horror & Imagination. Near LaunchPad Maker Space, October 1 – November 15

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30 Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

