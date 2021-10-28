MusicalFare Theatre presents the regional premiere of ALL IS CALM – Nov 10-Dec 12

MusicalFare Theatre is on the web at www.musicalfare.com

Written by Peter Rothstein

Vocal Arrangements by Erick Lichte & Timothy C. Takach

Directed & Staged by Susan Drozd

Music Direction by Theresa Quinn

The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and peace. A remarkable true story told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. The NY Times calls it: “A beautiful musical recounting of a World War I cease-fire of gifts, poetry, and melody.”

The production stars Christopher Andreana, Kyle J. Baran, Christian Brandjes, Louis Colaiacovo, Chris Cummings, Bob Mazierski, Ricky Needham, Marc Sacco, Darryl Semira & Dave Spychalski.

Set Design is by Dyan Burlingame, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

At this time, to ensure the safety of our patrons, all performances of ALL IS CALM will require proof of vaccination . Proof of vaccination may be a vaccine card or a NYS Excelsior Pass/Excelsior Pass Plus ALONG WITH A PHOTO ID.

In accordance with Daemen College policies, face masks and coverings that cover the mouth and nose are required for all individuals, except when actively eating or drinking.

The performance schedule is:

Wednesdays at 7:00 pm

Thursdays at 7:00 pm

Fridays at 7:30 pm

Saturdays at 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Sundays at 2:00 pm

There will be a special “half-price preview” on Tuesday, November 9th at 7:00pm.

Meet-the-cast talkbacks are after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, November 10th.

THERE IS NO PERFORMANCE ON THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25th).

Ticket prices : $49 General.

Student & Group rates available.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com

