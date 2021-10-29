Downtown Central Library Programs November 1 – 7

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK

Monday, November 1 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room, TechKnow Lab

Tuesday, November 2 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Mark Goldman (online: Zoom)

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Information Table: Literacy Buffalo. Near Media Room

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room

Wednesday, November 3 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Using the Libby App. TechKnow Lab

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room

5:15 PM – 6:45 PM Buffalo Presidential Center Meeting. Collections Gallery Conference Room

Thursday, November 4 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM ESAP Training for DSS SNAP Workers. Central Meeting Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Behavioral Health, LLC. Near Launch Pad

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certification (virtual)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Introduction to Research at the National Archives and Records Administration – an FDLP sponsored event (virtual)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program. Registration required (virtual)

4:00 PM – 6:45 PM Information Table: Buffalo Collegiate Charter School. Near Media Room

Friday, November 5 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM TechKnow Class: Computer Basics. TechKnow Lab

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Teen Advisory Group (virtual)

Saturday, November 6 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM University Express: Hands-Only CPR. Ring of Knowledge

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Sewing, Knitting & Crochet Club. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Morocco. Auditorium

Sunday, November 7 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Mark Goldman (virtual)

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge

Figures of Mystery, Horror & Imagination. Café area, through November 15 Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

