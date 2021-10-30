The Ambrose Papers #6: Despite Alleged Isolation, Sexual, Psychological Abuse of Children, and Child Porn; Ambrose Wins Custody

The video made by legendary Texas reporter, Wayne Dolcefino of three children removed from the custody of their mother by Connecticut family court concludes with the mother, Karen Riordan, crying for her children.

This is Part #6 of the Ambrose Papers. It is the story of how CT Family Court Judge Jane Grossman seemingly working hand-in-glove with Cohen and Wolf lawyer, Jocelyn Hurwitz, and the court-appointed psychologist, Dr. Jessica Biren-Caverly – three women in a room – to determine the fate of three children, Mia, 14, Matthew, 14, and Sawyer 11, handing them to their father, against their wishes.

See the other stories in the series:

The Ambrose Papers Part 1: ‘Secrets and Lies’: TV Writer Chris Ambrose and the Connecticut Family Court Puts Children in Danger

The Ambrose Papers Part 2: Children Cry Out for Escape From Father; Nobody Listens

The Ambrose Papers # 3: TV Writer Bought Influence in Connecticut Family Court; Cohen and Wolf Lawyer Jocelyn Hurwitz Gets Results for Bad Dad as Children Suffer

The Ambrose Papers #4: Follow the Money, Not the Children, as CT Family Court Guardian Jocelyn Hurwitz, of Cohen and Wolf, Does!

The Ambrose Papers #5: Longtime ABC Reporter Wayne Dolcefino Investigating; Says Children Reached Out to Him Alleging Abuse by Father

The father is TV screenwriter, plagiarist, and alleged pedophile, Chris Ambrose.

Chris Ambrose got fired from the TV show Instinct after being caught red-handed plagiarizing from an older show he was connected with, Bones.

Though the Dolcefino video ends with the mother, Karen, crying for her motherless children, her final statement implies more: The children not only lost their mother with the one-fell-swoop ruling of Judge Jane Grossman, they lost the whole world they used to know.

The father was away most of their lives working in Los Angeles and New York pursuing his TV career, while the children lived in Connecticut with their mother. The mother’s family and network of friends; these were the people in the children’s lives.

Since getting custody 18 months ago, their father has refused the children access not only to their mother but the entire family and all their lifelong friends.

Just so you get the picture. The father returns to Connecticut after losing his career after an immensely stupid, ham-handed act of plagiarism that got him fired from the TV show Instinct. Out of work, unemployable in his career, [Hollywood producers take a dim view of high paid writers who plagiarize] he realized that he had to make some drastic moves.

Fifteen years earlier Ambrose married Karen Riordan. He apparently lied to her before they were married, pretending to be heterosexual. He even made faux attempts at intimacy prior to the marriage just, it seems, to fool Karen that he would be intimate after the wedding.

After they were married, he never consummated the marriage. It was one excuse after the other for 15 years: erectile dysfunction, venous leakage, high anxiety, self-conscious about his physique, too much stress. Later she found out. He was gay and married Karen because he wanted his ultra-conservative Catholic family to believe he was not.

He stole years from her life in ruthless deception. Karen believed his lies for years. Because he was unable to have sex [so he said], Karen had always wanted to adopt children and he agreed. She would put her efforts into being a mother and try to support her husband as he tried various remedies [he said] to overcome his fear, or physical conditions, to explain why he could never, not even once, have sex with his wife.

[It was not until much later when she and the children discovered gay porn, especially military and young Latino porn, did she realize that he does not like women, only boys and young Latino men.]

So the couple adopted three children. Karen raised them, with the help of family and friends, while Ambrose was off in Los Angeles or NYC, working on TV shows like Law and Order, Harry’s Law, Judging Amy, Bones, etc.

And it turns out, Ambrose was leading a double life. While Karen is living the life of a stay at home mother dedicating her whole life to her children, Ambrose was secretly living out his fantasies, which if they were anything like the websites found on his computer, it involved fathers introducing their Latino sons into oral and anal sex, forced haircuts -Ambrose apparently trolls the internet posing as a barber -.and military gay sex.

Found on Ambrose’s phone by his children. Ambrose pretends to be a barber online as he trolls to pick up gay men and possibly teen boys.

Which brings us back to his getting fired for plagiarism and his coming home to Connecticut, filing for divorce, secretly taking control of the joint bank accounts of his and Karen’s and, by paying the guardian ad litem some $175,000, winning custody of the three children with the exclusion of their mother.

For the children it was a stunning, traumatizing experience. Their stranger father, who they call “Creepy Cree” because of his strange and abusive behavior with them, snatched them from their home and by all accounts consistently abuses them.

On April 24, 2020, based on no evidence whatsoever, other than the recommendation of a money-hungry guardian ad litem and a curiously inept psychologist, who diagnosed Karen with an unspecified personality disorder, [she was not Karen’s psychologist] the kids were ordered away from their mother and into the hands of the father. It was to be a “temporary order” lasting a weekend, then a week, and now the isolation has lasted 18 months.

With the loss of their mother, they were also denied contact with “Papa,” their grandfather, Joani, their grandmother, Aunt Dee, cousins, Austin, Pam, Colin, Julianne, Nicholas, Aunt Michelle, Mama Diane, Fernando, Aunty Jen, Addie, Aunt Millie, Megan, Viv, Henrik, Sophia, Nate, Ella, Jacob, Jasper, Aunt Barbara, cousin Johnny, cousin Susan, Janet, Christopher, and Nick and Julie, godparents, who helped raise all three children and neighbors Stacy, Russell and Brandon.

All of them vanished from their lives.

The children with Aunt Barbara, who has not seen the children in 18 months. She used to see them regularly, since birth for 13 years. She is in her 80’s. She asked to see the children but Ambrose refused.

Aunt Barbara asked to take Chris and the children to breakfast at a place of his choosing. Ambrose refused. Aunt Barbara asked to stop by with bagels; to see the children and give Sawyer his birthday gifts as she had done for 10 years. Ambrose refused.

He did not even want their aunt to text them.

Cousin John with the children.

Mama Diane, Fernando, Sawyer, Aunt Micelle (Matthew’s godmother), Mia and Matthew- celebrating. The children are not permitted to see any of their friends and family anymore.

. .

Traditions with Aunt Millie! She is now removed from their lives.

Devoted cousins for 13 years; now vanished.

And the YMCA Showtime Gymnastics Coach since kindergarten, Sally Silverstein, and YMCA Showtime Team and all the coaches and supports– who instill values, morals and friendships to last a lifetime… Gone. With the children puzzled as to why their world disappeared.

And their summers in Rhode Island with Papa now denied to them for two years. . .Traditions, connections, memories, which bring security, roots which allow kids to thrive in the world, with a support network of lifelong loving friends and relatives– deliberately taken from three innocent children. . Treasured friendship for 13 years… now lost for these children. . Friendships nurtured since kindergarten, eviscerated. Vanished without a trace.

When you catalogue cruelties and its harshness, this is near the top. These children may never be the same.

These four, the rapacious guardian ad litem, Jocelyn Hurwitz, of Cohen and Wolf, the quack psychologist Jessica Biren-Caverly, the reckless Judge Jane Grossman and the deceptive, abusive, gruesome Chris Ambrose, took away the children’s security, took away their place in the world, their familiarity of people, and places where they used to go; the symbolic things, the traditions, the things and memories that sustain young lives and old lives too.

. .

Celebrating milestones…

Sharing time and learning skills…

.

Birthdays, holidays, summer vacations and gatherings with people regularly seen, and loved, now vanished into mist. Just like that.

The whole life of these children snatched from them suddenly when they were 13, 13, and nine.

Best friends, their grandpa, everybody. All gone. It came without warning too. One aunt begged to see the kids and Ambrose would not even let her glimpse them.

No Christmas, no gifts, no birthday cake, nothing any more. That’s not Ambrose’s way.

Caverly, Grossman, Hurwitz and Ambrose, four sinister creatures if ever there were some, would not let the mother make a phone call to her children on their birthdays. They hammered her with the false allegation of parental alienation. But who are the true alienators?

Ignoring Sexual Abuse Allegations

We will be diving into this in detail, and if does not lead to the arrest of Chris Ambrose, and his coconspirators, I will be shocked.

Like the NXIVM case, the feds from another district may have to intervene once they realize the enormity of this conspiracy and the coopting of local authorities. It took me four months of writing daily before the New York Times took up my NXIVM story, crediting me with breaking it.

The six NXIVM defendants, Upper Row: Kathy Russell, Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, LowerAllison Mack, Lauren Salzman, Clare Bronfman

It took another six months before the feds arrested the sex traffickers. Justice may be coming for Ambrose and cronies such as Hurwitz, Caverly, Grossman and others to be named in subsequent articles.

As important as the freeing of sex slaves in NXIVM is the freeing of children of sexual and psychological abuse, isolation and deprivation of their family.

What we have in Ambrose, Caverly, Hurwitz and Grossman, is the convergence of arrogance and stupidity. Stupid, if they think that no one will spot what they are doing, and arrogant, because they think that, even if someone does, they can get away with it.

These placed the children with an alleged sexual abuser. It is a fact that on three separate occasions the children [without their mother, who they had not seen in months] screamed for help, claiming Ambrose was abusing them.

As I will detail in future posts, three times, Sept. 2, 2020, Dec. 2, 2020 and Jan 26, 2021, the children were removed from the father and taken to the hospital for suspected abuse.

The Department of Children and Family Services each time put 96 hour holds on the children so they could be examined and police could investigate and not returned to the father.

In all three cases, the guardian ad litem, Hurwitz rushed to intervene. She jumped in, and in one damning instance she lied by omission to the judge. She said that the hospital did not seek psychological evaluations. No, they did not. She was right. The hospital wanted a forensic examination to determine if the children were sexually violated.

The hospital report reads “Sexual abuse is alleged and disclosures were made by Mia and Sawyer during a forensic interview. The children reported feeling unsafe to return to father’s home…. Mother is not allowed to have contact with the children and is the non custodial parent and not an option at this time per family court order.”

Read the report

Guardian Hurwitz did not disclose this to the court. She only told the judge that the hospital did not order a psychological evaluation. The judge ordered the children back at once to the father.

Three times, the guardian got the children returned within 24 hours to their father despite allegations that he

touched his son’s penis Went into bed with him repeatedly Kissed him inappropriately threatened the children that if they spoke out he would ensure they would never see their mother again touched his daughter’s private parts secretly recorded them. [it is not known if he acquired naked photos] took all doorknobs off doors so they could not shut their doors placed bells on the doors so he can hear them coming and going in and out of rooms keeps them in isolation in a rural property Took their cell phones, they do not even a land line phone, no internet. took all their belongings Tells the daughter that she is a boy, not a girl. tells the children that their mother is mentally ill and dangerous Allowed his children, 14, 14 and 11, access to his gay pornography on his own phone Tells the children they are the liars and no one believes them. Tells the children they are “sick” and “twisted” Engages in excessive drinking [GAL Hurwitz blamed Ambrose’s drinking on mother, Karen Riordan] many other sordid and disgusting things.

When the children tried to report these things, on three occasions, the guardian ad litem, Jocelyn Hurwitz overrode DCF, the hospital and everyone else and got the judge to order the children back home to their father where they were punished when they got home.

They know better now than to complain about abuse again.

Child Porn Evidence Ignored

Before Ambrose left the family home, the mother took two laptops to be examined. She discovered Ambrose was visiting sites with gay and child porn. A forensic expert she retained said they found an abundance of websites Ambrose had visited on the computer and evidence that Ambrose, who is a computer techie himself, had removed much of the porn. But traces remained.

Sites that contain porn images of fathers raping their underage sons [www.mygaycash.com/Bringmeaboy].

The site promoted itself: “In the deepest recesses of our hearts, some of us yearn to be Daddies to good little boys even if they are only our stepsons. Join us at Bring Me A Boy as we explore tight, smooth bodies then stretch tight holes or smear cum on their faces. Let us corrupt, the pretty little things which we call son.”

All kinds of sites with adults having sex with Latino boys. [The Ambrose children are Latino and adopted.]

And porn sites featuring “twinks,”, young adults who look like adolescent or preadolescent boys.

Then there was his fondness for these sites:

dirtypaco/blogsorg/boimages/*/civilians-massive-cock-bangs-military- hunks-throat-and-tight-ass.jpg

boimages/*/ex-military-hunks-still-fucking-hard-like-a- marine.jpg

boimages/*/fireman-beau-shows-how-military-hunks- suck-cock.jpg

/boimages/*/hard-buff-hunks-lucas-strips.jpg

boimages/*/hotandhardlatinhunksfrombrazil-1.jpg

boimages/*/civilians-massive-cock-bangs-military- hunks-throat-and-tight-ass.jpg

/boimages/*/hung_latinos_cock.jpg

boimages/*/latin_hunks_cock-1.jpg

boimages/*/latin_hunks_first_rimming.jpg

blogsorg/boimages/*/latin_hunks_first_fucking.jpg

boimages/*/military-hunks-big-cock-blowing-load.jpg

boimages/*/military-hunks-jack-off-session-with-fat- cock-and-gushing-loads-of-cum.jpg

boimages/*/straight-military-hunks-first-gay-experience- as-they-suck-cock-and-69-each-other.jpg

boimages/*/straight-military-hunks-getting-first-guy-on- guy-blow-job.jpg

boimages/*/stud-with-cash-gets-to-suck-straight-military- hunks-fat-cock.jpg

boimages/*/tanner-sucks-military-hunks-big-cock-and- gets-faceload-of-cum.jpg

boimages/*/latin_hunks_first_cock_sucking.jpg

str8boyz.net/buttons/*/dudesinuniform.gif

str8boyz.net/beefcake/images/*/All-American%20Heroes.gif

PrivacIE:mygaycash.com/Admin/banners/*/200804030952550.LSM_160X460_3.gif

***

Forensic evidence suggests that not only did Ambrose visit the sites, he might be producing porn for some of the websites.

When Karen got the forensic report she brought it to her attorney, and the guardian ad litem, Jocelyn Hurwitz. A shocked Hurwitz, shocked not because of the porn on Ambrose’s computer, but because she might lose her billings if Ambrose lost custody, rushed to stop Karen for taking this further.

Karen was planning to turn everything over to the police. Hurwitz scurried to court and got Judge Grossman to order Karen to immediately return the hard drives to Chris, make a list of anyone she told about the computer porn, and that she could NOT do any further forensic analysis.

The original forensic report still exists and remains ignored by Connecticut Family Court. Perhaps it will not remain ignored if the FBI takes an interest.

Bleak House

Let us conclude with a portrait of Connecticut family court, largely paraphrased from Charles Dicken’s Bleak House:

The family court judge is sitting in court. There is no jury. She alone will decide the fate of three children, and whether to favor the mother or the father, and this fair and impartial decision will be based on the recommendation of an attorney, called the guardian ad litem, who is paid by the hour, paid by the father.

She has billed $178,000 and the father, because he controls the money, not the mother, who was the stay-at-home caretaker, has sided with the father, every inch of the way.

The guardian ad litem worked closely with another professional, the custody evaluator, a psychologist, whose duty it is to serve the guardian ad litem, and this custody evaluator found precisely in the guardian’s best financial interests, which is not to let the mother see her children, children she raised from infancy while the father was away pursuing his career.

Oh, but there were hearings?

On such afternoons, the Family Court and its teat suckers are engaged in one of the ten thousand stages of an endless case, groping knee-deep in technicalities, running their heads against walls of words and making a pretense of equity with serious faces.

On such an afternoon the lawyers in the cause, who make a fortune by it, ought to be–as are they not?–ranged in a line, in a long matted well (but you might look in vain for truth at the bottom of it) between the husband-father and the wife-mother and the black robe, with answers, rejoinders, injunctions, affidavits, issues, references to reports, mountains of costly nonsense, piled before them.

This is the Court which has its ruined homes and blighted children, removed from the parent that loves them in every district, and which has its worn-out lunatic in every madhouse granted custody, and emotionally dead mothers in every churchyard; ruined childhoods with slipshod heels and threadbare dress, borrowing and begging through the round of every man’s acquaintance, which gives to monied might the means abundantly of wearying out the right, which so exhausts finances, patience, courage, hope, so overthrows the brain and breaks the heart, that there is not an honorable person among its practitioners who would not give–who does not often give–the warning, “Suffer any wrong that can be done you rather than come here to Family Court!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

