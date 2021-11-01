RECORD RELEASE SHOW: Handsome Jack at Town Ballroom – Nov. 12

Buffalo-based rock band Handsome Jack will be performing their hometown record release show at Town Ballroom in Buffalo on Fri. Nov. 12th in support of their new studio album ‘Get Humble’

‘Get Humble’ is Handsome Jack’s third studio for the renowned L.A.-based label Alive Naturalsound Records, and the trio have been receiving universal praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, AllMusic, Shindig!, Classic Rock Magazine and many others.

Show info: Fri. Nov. 12 Handsome Jack ‘Get Humble’ Record Release Show 8 pm @ Town Ballroom, 681 Main St, Buffalo, NY (716) 852-3900 $15 | Ages 12+, minors under 16 may be accompanied by an adult.

Town Ballroom COVID-19 Policy

Ticket holders and attendees for *ALL* Town Ballroom shows and events must provide proof of a negative, lab-administered COVID-19 PCR or Rapid Test administered within 48 hours of entry. Home rapid tests will not be accepted.

Ticket holders and attendees with proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination may bypass testing protocol and should provide New York State’s Excelsior Pass or physical vaccination card as accepted, valid proof.

Children under 12 may not attend events for the immediate future.

For safety of our staff: ticket holders and attendees will be required to wear masks upon entering Town Ballroom and are then strongly encouraged to be masked throughout the event.

