JUST BUFFALO’S BABEL: Celebrated novelist Chang-rae Lee makes his BABEL appearance on Thursday, Nov. 18

“He has redefined not only what it means to be American, but the fabric of The Great American Novel itself.”

Jhumpa Lahiri, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of INTERPRETER OF MALADIES

Chang-rae Lee is a Korean-American novelist and a professor of creative writing at Stanford University. He was previously Professor of Creative Writing at Princeton and director of Princeton’s Program in Creative Writing.



Chang-rae Lee is the author of six novels: Native Speaker (1995), A Gesture Life (1999), Aloft (2004), The Surrendered (2010), which was a Finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, On Such a Full Sea (2014) which was a Finalist for the NBCC and won the Heartland Fiction Prize, and his most recent novel, My Year Abroad (2021).

