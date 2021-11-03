NEW CONCERT: Trans-Siberian Orchestra – Key Bank Center Dec. 21 • $25 Tickets for 25 Hours ONLY

$25 Tickets for 25 Hours ONLY

Offer valid Thurs., Nov. 4 at 9am through Fri., Nov. 5 at 10am

SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER IN CELEBRATION OF THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF TSO’S MULTI-PLATINUM ‘CHRISTMAS EVE AND OTHER STORIES’ ALBUM

DECEMBER 21, 2021 at 8:00PM

Tickets are $25 plus applicable fees. No password needed. Offer valid while supplies last. Not valid on previously purchased tickets.

Buffalo, NY (November 3, 2021) –Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will be bringing its highly-anticipated Winter Tour back for 2021 to Buffalo, NY on December 21st. This year’s long-awaited tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, which launched the group to superstardom and spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday concert tradition that has played to more than 17 million fans nationwide.

In commemoration of the 3x platinum album’s anniversary, TSO will offer concert tickets for $25 for 25 hours only on Thurs., Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. through Fri., Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available through TicketMaster.com and the KeyBank Center box office.

