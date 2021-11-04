From Dreadnoughts to Sabaton: A student’s guide to unusual music taste

In the modern-day, people’s tastes in music transverse genres and defy any form of categorization. The best approach to understanding the influence behind preferences is to apply principles of biology, psychology, and even culture. Some may ask; how does music taste relate to science? Read on to learn more.

Biological factors

According to studies, two major biological factors that influence music preference are:

Gender

Studies show that it’s not uncommon for women to gravitate towards treble-oriented music types. In contrast, men are likely to favor bass-heavy music categories akin to borderline & antisocial behaviorism.

Age

Age is a strong factor that influences a person’s music taste. Studies reveal that a person’s music preference can metamorphose as they age. People may show interest in genres like pop in their youth, only to shift to classics e.g. jazz and opera when they get older.

Psychological factors

People's tastes in music are also linked to their personalities. However, it is important to note that a person's personality is influenced by the environment, culture, age, and gender. The psychological factors regarding music preferences that will be discussed here are:

Self-views (Social identity)

Social identity is a notable factor, especially in adolescent individuals. These people will lean towards certain music to annex a particular image. If they believe themselves to be ‘rebels’, it’s not uncommon to find them into heavy music genres such as hard rock and heavy metal.

In contrast, the group of people who identify themselves as ‘laid back’ will favor lighter genres such as classical or jazz music. That’s how music can be used to bring people together. Individuals who show the same music interests are more likely to become friends. Having similar tastes means you potentially have more in common.

Personality traits

While a person’s social identity can be forged, their personality will remain. Social identity can be molded by factors such as peer pressure, and thus, the desire to fit in. The actual personality of a person is reflected when the individual has withdrawn from their influencers.

Whenever a person is allowed to be their true self, they will incline towards music that speaks to their emotions. By the way, not everyone can pair their true personality with their social identity. However, this is mostly an issue with young adolescents. Adults have too many responsibilities to worry about such things.

Speaking about personalities, there are 5 main types called the ‘Big Five’ personalities. They are as follows:

extroversion;

Openness to experience;

agreeableness;

conscientiousness; and

neuroticism.

Psychologists made certain discoveries that link a person’s music taste to their personality. From the findings, they found that plasticity traits such as extraversion and openness to experience can be easily connected compared to the other three types. Research also explained the emotional impact of various music genres on different personalities.

Openness to experience

Individuals with this personality type are likely to prefer complex & novel music categories. These may include eclecticism, jazz, and classical music genres. It’s not surprising to also find them into rebellious and intense music such as heavy metal, rock, and alternative. People with openness to experience personality are usually creative which makes them appreciate complex music.

Image by Matthew Kalapuch at Unsplash

Concerning emotional responses, people with an openness to experience can easily be affected by slow and sad music. The positive feelings they experience include wonder, nostalgia, & peacefulness. Although such people have a broad music taste, they don’t like popular contemporary music.

Extroversion

In psychology, extroverts are individuals who are very outgoing and sociable. They are associated with happy, upbeat, and rhythmic music. Examples of such music include dance music, electronic, hip hop, ragga, soul, and hip hop.

Image by Martin Lopez at Pixabay

Agreeableness

Agreeable individuals are inclined to conventional & upbeat music. According to studies, they also have a strong emotional response to music which they are hearing for the first time. This happens with all types of music and the emotions they experience can either be positive or negative.

Neuroticism

Neurotic people favor conventional and upbeat music. They are less likely to go for rebellious and super intense music e.g heavy metal, alternative, and rock. People with a neurotic personality often use music emotionally. Those who rate high in neuroticism rely on music for regulating negative emotions.

Conscientiousness

Researchers have not found a direct association of this personality type with specific music taste. However, people correlate it with rebellious and intense music.

Situational influences

A person’s music preference isn’t always influenced by their biology, psychology, or culture. Sometimes a person can drift towards a certain type of music because of certain emotional experiences. Anything we get in contact with can affect our musical taste. Situational influences defy all theories for music preferences.

