NEW CONCERT: prog-rockers Thank You Scientist at Rec Room – Wed. Nov 17

Thank You Scientist was formed at Montclair State University’s music program, when guitar player Tom Monda met saxophonist Ellis Jasenovic and trumpet player Andrew Digrius. Their musical taste for Frank Zappa and Mahavishnu Orchestra would later become an influence and a seed for Thank You Scientist.

Thank You Scientist has emerged from the pandemic with Plague Accommodations, the debut release from Flying Jangus Records due out November 19th, 2021.

November 17, 2021 6:00 pm Ages 16 and Up

