NEW CONCERT: The ‘Piana From Savannah’, Victor Wainwright & The Train at the Tralf -Thur. Nov 18

“Call it jump-blues, boogie-woogie, honky-tonk or plain old rock ‘n roll, the music which Grammy nominee, Savannah-born pianist Victor Wainwright records and so clearly adores, practically crackles with electricity. It’s a force summoned from the deep roots of the earth and channeled through the spirit and into his fingers, powered by American history and informed by decades of roots music.” ROCK AND BLUES MUSE

You’ll hear Wainwright twist boogie-woogie tradition on barrel-house thrillers driven by his visceral piano style. But you’ll also hear him fearlessly explore the gamut of genre, from Latin flavors and New Orleans piano to near-psychedelia jam. It’s a musical cocktail served up by Wainwright’s inimitable gravel-flecked vocal.

The ‘Piana From Savannah’ , Grammy-nominated American Roots band Victor Wainwright and the Train continue their 2021 ‘Memphis Loud’ Tour, with a local performance at Tralf Music Hall, 622 Main St., Thursday, November 18. Showtime: 7:00pm. Tickets: $25. Info: (716) 852-2860 or visit https://www.tralfmusichall.com/

