Downtown Central Library Programs November 8 – 14

Monday, November 8 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Checkers Library TV presents “Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead” (virtual)

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM TechKnow Class: Internet Basics. TechKnow Lab

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room

Tuesday, November 9 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Info Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection. Near LaunchPad Maker Space

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM University Express: Living with COPD: Self-care for people diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease. Ring of Knowledge

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Info Table: Project Hope. Near computers

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Michael Martin (virtual: Zoom)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room

Wednesday, November 10 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Media Event: Year of Illumination: Book Donation. Ring of Knowledge

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Twitter (virtual)

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Info Table: Evergreen Health Services, PrEP Outreach. Near computers

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Genlightenment Series: The Grosvenor Room’s Scrapbook Collection (virtual: Zoom)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Board Room

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM Tax Considerations for Small Businesses (virtual)

Thursday, November 11 Library closed for Veterans day – Visit us online @ ww.BuffaloLib.org

9:30 AM – 10:00 AM Veterans Day Video: Behind the Desert Shield (virtual: Facebook)

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM Veterans Day Video: Heroes of Normandy (virtual: Facebook)

7:00 PM – 7:30 PM Veterans Day Video: Behind the Desert Shield (virtual: Facebook)

7:30 PM – 8:00 PM Veterans Day Video: Heroes of Normandy (virtual: Facebook)

Friday, November 12 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Book Talk by Larry Cook: Symbols of Patriotism: First Ladies and Daughters of the American Revolution. Ring of Knowledge

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Homeschool Group Visit. Throughout library

Saturday, November 13 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM Indie Author Day program for local writers. Auditorium

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Reader’s Quest Middle School Book Group (virtual: Zoom)

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Alzheimer’s Association: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia. Central Meeting Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Introduction to LinkedIn Class: TechKnow Lab

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Houseplant Swap & Seed Saving Workshop. West Room

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Young Audiences Second Saturdays: BrainDance for All! Ring of Knowledge

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Teen Anime/Manga Club. Café area

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Barb’s Book Buddies: Family Program on Presidential History. Buffalo Presidential Center

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program: Creative Fuel for the Mind. Staff lounge

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers’ Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

Sunday, November 14 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Michael Martin (virtual: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge

Figures of Mystery, Horror & Imagination. Café area, through November 15

Buffalo Presidential Center. Off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

