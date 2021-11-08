Orchid Show Returns to the Botanical Gardens THIS WEEKEND!

For the first time since March of 2020, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens along with the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society will host their biannual Orchid Show on Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14 at the Botanical Gardens.

This year celebrates the American Orchid Society’s 100th anniversary, and The Botanical Gardens will be filled with dozens of hand-picked and award-winning orchid exhibits for the biannual Orchid Show. These unique exhibits will be dispersed throughout the Botanical Gardens for visitors to enjoy. Exhibitors include members of the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society. Organizers encourage visitors to bring a camera or smart device to capture the beauty and uniqueness of the amazing orchids that will be on display.

For those who want to expand their orchid knowledge, informal educational presentations will be held Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm on growing orchids and other aspects of indoor orchid gardening. During the show, orchids of many varieties and sizes as well as lots of growing supplies will be for sale through vendors. Vendors include Oakwood Orchids, Windswept in Time Orchids and Robert’s Orchid Supplies, Burgen Watergardens and Nursery, and Watercolor Artist Carol Koziol Clark.

The Niagara Frontier Orchid Society’s mission is to seek to promote the culture and enjoyment of orchids, and aims to further every member’s orchid related knowledge. They are dedicated to encouraging the protection of orchids and their conservation in natural habitats around the world. For more information on the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society visit niagarafrontierorchids.org.

The Orchid Show will take place on Saturday, November 13 from 10 am-4 pm and on Sunday, November 14 from 10 am-3 pm. The Botanical Gardens will close at 1pm on Friday, November 12 for setup and at 3 pm on Sunday to close the show. Organizers ask that visitors respect the closing times in order to carefully take down the orchid displays.

The Orchid Show is included with regular admission. Pre-purchased E-tickets are required to attend the show. The cost is $12.50 for adults, $11.00 for seniors 62 and over, $11.00 for students 13 and over with ID, $7.00 for kids 3 to 12, and Botanical Gardens’ Members and kids 2 and under are free but must have a ticket. Tickets can be purchased online at buffalogardens.com.



Use #OrchidShow and tag @Buffalogardens when posting on social media. Proceeds benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire curiosity and connect people to the natural world through its historic living museum.

