MIRABO PRESS: Open Studio & Screening with Maria Chang Thur. Nov. 18

Thursday, November 18, 2021, 6-9pm

Mirabo Press: 11 Botsford Place, Buffalo, NY 14216

*Mask and proof of vaccination are required.

Maria Chang is back for her second residency at Mirabo Press! We’re opening the print shop and gallery to the public for a look at Chang’s newest work, including works in progress printed with Mirabo during her stay.

Chang’s work combines tools and materials more often used in sculpture with the traditional surface of a canvas, creating large and dimensional paintings at her studio at Gana Art in Seoul, Korea. Her time at Mirabo will be spent exploring methods of printmaking that push these paintings forward. Chang will be drawing inspiration from the palette of our lovely city, and making one-of-a-kind experimental works as well as a few limited edition prints.

Please join us for an Open Studio event and get a behind-the-scenes look at a painting practice translated to monotypes, screenprints, and embossings, linoleum blocks used as canvas, and film work by Kyle Kim that beautifully captures Chang’s studio practice. It’s rare for the public to see an artist’s work before it has reached its final stage, we hope you come and take advantage of the opportunity!

To do our best to ensure the safety of our visitors, masks, and proof of vaccination are required.

Maria Chang’s Website: https://www.ganaart.com/author/maria-chang/

