Downtown Central Library Programs November 15 – 21

Monday, November 15 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Checkers Library TV: “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead” (virtual)

10:30 AM – 4:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY: Filming. Auditorium

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room

Tuesday, November 16 Library open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 1:30 PM Information Table: National Federation of the Blind. Near computers

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Hayden Haynes (virtual: Zoom)

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Getting Started with Linkedin (virtual)

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM 2021 Veterans Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program (virtual)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM International Exchange: Promoting the Inclusion of Women in Intellectual Property (virtual)

Wednesday, November 17 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Twitch. TechKnow Lab

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Genlightenment: Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge Records (virtual: Zoom)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room

Thursday, November 18 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Behavioral Health, LLC. Near Launch Pad MakerSpace

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wellness Thursdays. Main Concourse

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Erie County Department of Health HIV testing. Central Meeting Room

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Elevate Your Website with Google Tools (virtual)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM TechKnow Class: Using Google. TechKnow Lab

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program (virtual)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Buffalo & Erie County Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting/Policy Committee Meeting. Board Room

Friday, November 19 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

Saturday, November 20 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sensory Stay n’ Play (ages 3-5, with caregiver). Ring of Knowledge

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Sewing, Knitting & Crochet Club. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Dishonored. Auditorium

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program. Behind Collections Gallery

Sunday, November 21 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

All day: Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo with Hayden Haynes (virtual: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge

Buffalo Presidential Center. Off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

