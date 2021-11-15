NEW CONCERT: Earth Wind & Fire at Artpark on July 31st, 2022

Tickets on sale now

The legendary Earth, Wind & Fire will perform a rescheduled show on the Artpark Amphitheater stage on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 8PM. Tickets purchased for the originally planned 2020 and 2021 shows will be honored. Remaining tickets are on sale now.



In 2019, Earth, Wind & Fire’s contributions to arts and culture were acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery also awarded Earth, Wind & Fire with its Portrait of a Nation Prize.

The band has scored eight number one hits, have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and released 23 albums. Eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They’ve won an impressive nine Grammy Awards including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music.

Tickets on sale now

Front of Stage (standing room only): $77 • Reserved Seating: $77 • General Admission Bowl (carry-in chairs permitted): $37 • General Admission Lawn (carry-in chairs permitted): $19

Ticket prices include Facility Fee and additional fees apply for online orders. All prices increase by $5 starting Monday, July 25, 2022.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com only. The Artpark box office remains closed for in-person purchases.

Additional 2022 concerts at Artpark currently on sale include: Bon Iver (June 7); Patti LaBelle (June 21); Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket (July 5); and Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon (July 12). Please visit artpark.net for more information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

