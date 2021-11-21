Downtown Central Library Programs November 22 – 28

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK

Monday, November 22 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Checkers Library TV presents “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead” (online: Facebook)

Tuesday, November 23 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:30 AM – 12:00 PM Class Visit. Throughout library

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room

Wednesday, November 24 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Audacy. TechKnow Lab

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM TechKnow Class: Windows 10. TechKnow Lab

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Helpt Keynote Product Launch Media Event. Auditorium

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room

Thursday, November 25 Library closed for Thanksgiving

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Checkers Library TV presents “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead” (online: Facebook)

Friday, November 26 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

Saturday, November 27 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Sewing, Knitting & Crochet Group. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM Mo’Purpose Productions Presents: Braveheart. Auditorium

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

Sunday, November 28 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge Buffalo Presidential Center. Off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

