Subversive Theatre presents MIRACLE IN LEVITTOWN

After almost two years of covid-forced hibernation, subversive theatre is excited to storm back onto the scene with the world premiere of the outrageous holiday misadventure MIRACLE IN LEVITTOWN by buffalo’s own subversive author Michael Fanelli*

This gleefully in-yer-face one-act farce picks up one day after the classic holiday tale MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET taking audiences on an off-the-wall, high-paced journey through the ugly history of racial segregation in America with a long list of deliriously tongue-in-cheek twists on iconic Christmas themes. some injustices are so ugly you just have to laugh. this utterly unique holiday event dares to scoff with a raised fist!

?Directed by Ebony Pace, MIRACLE IN LEVITTOWN stars Scott Kress, Anika Pace, Alyssa Walsh-Morris, Khan Elijah, J. Tim Raymond*, Tim Joyce, Andrew Zuccari, Jacob Chester Sauer*, Jane Cudmore*, and Dallas Taylor.

Performances run December 3rd – 19th Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 3 pm. All shows are at the New Phoenix Theatre on the Park at 95 Johnson Park in downtown buffalo.

tickets are $25 general admission or $20 for students, seniors, and subversive theatre members. there is one pay-what-you-can performance on Sunday, December 12th.

for more info, call us at 716-608-3001

* = indicates members of

the subversive theatre collective